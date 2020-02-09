Bareilly finally gets his ‘Jhumka’ back. But this one is a 14-foot beauty and costs Rs 18 Lakh

Bareilly (UP): “Jhumka” and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chartbuster in which actor Sadhana gave a spicy dance performance.

The city finally has an imaginative 14-ft ‘jhumka’ embellished with colorful stones and the city’s famous ‘zari’ embroidery, installed in the Parsakhera area on National Highway 24 and is expected to be a major attraction among visitors.

The Asha Bhosle song “Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke baazar mein” perpetuated the connection between the city and jewelry. Bareilly, also known as a manja city, has been producing kite strings for over a century, but the jhumka has carved a niche, so the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has devised the project for tourists visiting the city.

While the iconic structure is being revealed, Union Minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar said that visitors can finally associate the historic jhumka in the city with the evergreen song.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting here, once remembered the sung song of the Sunil Dutt starrer to immediately agree with the crowd gathered at Kisan Kalyan Rally. “I had never been here before. But I certainly heard Jhumka gira about …”, he had said.

Gangwar initiated the structure and said, “The joint efforts of the authority, various organizations, and local residents in setting up the ambitious jhumka in Bareilly are commendable. It looks beautiful and unique.”

“In Parliament, congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked me in a lighter sense whether Bareilly’s ‘jhumka’ was found or not. Now I will tell him that Bareilly has his jhumka”.

Officials said the project cost the BDA around Rs 18 lakh – Rs 8 lakh for the jhumka and Rs 10 lakh for embellishing the landscape around the main structure.

The location, design and layout were determined by the authority. Skilled craftsmen worked there, working diligently to ensure that the jhumka became a major attraction for tourists.

