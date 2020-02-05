Barcelona news: Quique Setien refuses to invade Messi-Abidal

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is determined to ignore the club spit between Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal, with the intention of keeping the focus on his coaching duties.

Club sports director Abidal claimed that the players were unhappy and did not work hard enough under former head coach Ernesto Valverde, who was fired in January.

Lionel Messi went to social media and warned directors against making general comments that might apply to certain players, but Setien emphasized his priority to focus on the coaching side of football.

He said: “There are problems in every club that cannot be checked, but don’t talk to me about it, I don’t care. I only concentrate on my work. I don’t have time for such problems and I only focus on football.

“I focus on football. The only thing I’m interested in is getting the best out of these players. There are things that I have no control over and I am not interested in. “

Setien managed Real Betis for two seasons before taking over the lead from Valverde last month, his side is currently following Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with three points and will face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Ray on Thursday evening.

Abidal will meet Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss his future in the club, but Setien wants to ensure that these issues do not distract his players.

He said: “I will do my best to ensure that what happened between Messi and Abidal does not affect the team.

“He (Messi) has the experience and the know-how to decide what to do. I’m not going to tell Messi how to live his life – or anyone else by the way. It is my job to ensure that they get to work happily. The rest is not up to me. “

Messi and Abidal were teammates in Barcelona between 2007 and 2013, the pair lined up together in the Champions League 2011 final against Manchester United.

