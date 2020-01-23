Barcelona makes late Christian Eriksen transfer request to gazump Inter Milan

Barcelona made a shock late request for Christian Eriksen – but he still seems ready to move to Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Tottenham midfielder Eriksen had made his way to Spain last summer and wanted to switch to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, the Spanish giants have been watching developments and Barcelona have now taken a late step, but Inter are still confident of making a deal with Spurs this month.

Barcelona would prefer to sign Eriksen for a pre-contract now and get it for free in the summer, and it remains to be seen if they can do anything.

Barcelona made a late shock request for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is free to speak to foreign clubs as he has no contracts in the summer and Barcelona is sounding out its representatives.

However, Inter remains in pole position as the company is willing to pay Eriksen £ 160,000 a week for a four and a half year contract plus additional bonuses.

Spurs hold out for £ 18m and were frustrated when Inter took the time to make a deal. Your offer for £ 11m plus add-ons has dropped significantly, but talks are still ongoing.

However, it goes without saying that Eriksen has now decided to move in January and Inter is therefore still very confident of achieving this.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) shakes hands with Eriksen

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has sharply reprimanded Inter and their boss Antonio Conte this month, accusing them of speaking publicly, which worried Eriksen.

Mourinho was also frustrated that Inter didn’t have to make an acceptable offer yet, and Spurs believed it was time for them to shut up.

Tottenham risks losing Eriksen for free in the summer, but is determined not to get involved in a sale and Inter’s tactics are unlikely to improve the situation.