Arsenal got a boost after reports said Barcelona would not strive for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the transfer window.

The Catalan club is considered a long-time admirer of the Gabonese striker, and with his contract expiring late next season, there has been speculation that they might try to get the Gunners to sell the 30-year-old with a large cash offering.

According to the Barcelona-based magazine Sport, the club is now looking for alternatives. Super agent Jorge Mendes is set to sign a contract for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who will move to the Nou Camp.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to stay with Arsenal for the time being

The news will be a relief for Arsenal fans, as the club has relied heavily on their goals in the three and a half years since they moved from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang has scored an impressive 57 goals in 91 appearances and 16 in all competitions this season.

He is currently suspended for three games after showing a red card in a draw against Crystal Palace earlier this month. On Monday, he will miss the FA Cup duel against Bournemouth before returning to the next Premier League game against Burnley weekend.

At the beginning of the year, Aubameyang insisted that he be committed to the Gunners for the time being, although he refused to rule out a future move.

Agent Jorge Mendes is to work for Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia on a move to Barcelona

“The English press likes to talk a lot,” he said to RMC. “I’m here right now. I’m 100 percent here.”

Whether Barcelona or another team will play for Aubameyang this summer is another question, and the fact that he hasn’t signed an extension yet can worry fans.

Arsenal have to do without defender David Luiz on Monday after he was knocked out in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday night.