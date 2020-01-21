Barcelona confirms that they want to sign strikers under the transfer link from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona’s chief Quique Setien has confirmed that the club plans to sign a striker this month after Luis Suarez’s long-term injury.

The La Liga giants are currently lacking opportunities after Uruguay international Suarez underwent surgery earlier this month against Atletico Madrid because of a serious knee problem.

The 32-year-old is expected to take a break until at least May, and Barca will likely use a striker before the transfer window closes. He has reportedly identified Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his preferred destination.

“We are thinking about this problem, but we still need to be a bit more mature. It is not a problem that worries me too much,” said Setien at a press conference (via Goal) before the Copa del Rey game against Ibiza on Wednesday.

“I’m worried about tomorrow’s game and that of Valencia. We’ll look into sports management in depth and find out what’s most convenient.”

With Suarez unavailable for the foreseeable future, Setien has no other recognized center forward in his squad, but could take on Antoine Griezmann in this role after the Frenchman played there at Atletico.

The new Barcelona boss, who replaced Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou, took charge of the Catalan club with a 1-0 win over Granada on Sunday.

The result ensured that the defending Spanish champions continued to top the league, only ahead of rival Real Madrid due to the goal difference.

And although it is expected that he will rest some of his key players against Ibiza who are currently playing in Segunda B, Setien insisted that he would not take the cup game lightly.

The 61-year-old added: “I value everything, I always liked the cup, it is a very nice competition and we will of course try to win it.

“Just like we’re going to try to win the league and the Champions League. The goals are clear.”