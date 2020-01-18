Today’s husband of TV host Dame Barbara Windsor reveals his grief over her decline – and the cherished moments that keep her going.

Scott Mitchell tells the Sunday Mirror that the actress’s Alzheimer’s has worsened to the point that she doesn’t recognize her own home.

Scott says Barbara, 82, forgets who he is, regularly asks about her long-dead mother Rose and sometimes thinks that she lives in her parents’ house.

But the legend of Carry On and EastEnders has a “wonderful” sense of humor, they still share a laugh – and seeing their old shows evokes happy memories.

Scott, 56, says: “I have definitely seen progress over the past year. Barbara’s symptoms have deepened, especially when it comes to her confusion.

“She doesn’t always notice where we are, not even in the house. She’ll ask me, “When are we going home?”

“Sometimes she asks me about people who have already died as if they were still here. She does that regularly with her own parents. It is very difficult.

“Barbara will often tell me, ‘Do you know how to get in touch with my mother? I would like to chat with her. I haven’t seen her in ages, I have to see her. “

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s very difficult situations. Short-term memory is the most difficult. So Barbara can’t remember having had dinner before 20 minutes. If I say someone stops by, she’ll forget it immediately.

“The things she remembers are long-term memories, that is, things about her childhood and early career.”

Barbara’s condition was diagnosed in 2014 and Scott is committed to raising awareness of Alzheimer’s – just a few days before Good Morning Britain’s first One Million Minutes Award.

The event celebrates those who make a difference in seeking loneliness. It receives the Dame Barbara Windsor Award, which is presented by Scott and actor Larry Lamb – Babs Screen Hubby from her time as Peggy Mitchell of EastEnders.

The award goes to Danny Brown, 76, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014.

When Danny heard his diagnosis, he made plans to end his life.

After contacting the Alzheimer Society, he got support, volunteered and didn’t look back.

Scott says: “It was absolutely incredible that Good Morning Britain wanted to name an award after Barbara. We are both very honored.

“Of course I had to tell Barbara a lot and I have to remind her of it. But every time her face lights up. You can see the pride that she’s still helping in some way. When I told her, she gasped a little and said, “Really? You name it after me? “

“Barbara has always been a very benevolent woman. She would give up her time if she thought she was helping other people.

“It is an honor for me to be invited to the awards and to be part of it for Barbara.

“It will be wonderful to meet Danny. Anyone who gives up their time to help others is a pretty amazing person. When I explained it to Barbara, she said, “It’s fantastic that this man is getting out and trying to help people.”

“Because of the impact it had of us going public and talking about it, and because we were told it helped others, we wanted to continue. I will raise awareness because it is something that will affect a. ” many of us. “

Scott, Barbara’s partner for 26 years and her husband for 20 years, is her supervisor. She cannot be left alone and has all-day help in her London home during the day. Scott takes over from 5pm.

He continues: “She is very confused about where she is. Early memories are strongest, so she will often think that this is her mother’s old house where she grew up.

“She will say to me,” Why are there all these pictures of us here? “Because she doesn’t know where she is. Sometimes she asks me where I live. She’ll say to me,” So where do you live now, Scott? “Which of course is a very difficult thing.

“I have to remember that she doesn’t always realize that it’s me. Sometimes she says,” Where’s Scott? Do you know where my husband Scott is? “

“She will ask me over and over again. I answer her with a smile as if it was the first time I heard it, although it may be the 15th time.

“It doesn’t make sense to roll your eyes, even if I feel that way. So you have to be very sensitive. Sometimes it’s easier said than done.”

On other occasions, Barbara worries when Scott is not by her side.

He explains: “It is a total split. It will either have the moments when it is not certain who I am, what the relationship is or how long it lasts. Or on the contrary, it is when it is not me out of sight.

“When I leave the lounge for dinner, they either follow me or call me right away and say, ‘Where are you, are you coming in here? ‘I think that’s fear and fear if she can’t see me she suddenly feels alone and disoriented when she doesn’t recognize the house. “

Despite her illness, Scott says, Barbara still has the sense of humor that has tickled fans over the years. On some evenings there is singing, watching films or listening to East Enders.

He says: “Barbara still has the most wonderful sense of humor. We can still make ourselves laugh. It’s not like we’re constantly sitting here in these confused conversations.

“Sometimes we have nice, normal conversations where I feel that everything is fine. We watch EastEnders and as soon as she hears the subject, she knows that she was part of the show. Of course, they have the beautiful picture of Peggy Mitchell in the Queen Vic – a constant reminder.

“Barbara was thrilled when they named the new baby in the series after Peggy. When it is mentioned, she sometimes says, “Why are you talking about me?”

“It’s just the nature of the disease. She will sing. Many of the old songs are used in advertising so that they can sing along or hum along. Music is very important for people with dementia. “

The two also watch Barbara’s old carry-on films – thrilling memories of their days with people like Sid James and Co.

Scott says: “When I make a carry-on film, it usually gets very emotional. Especially when she sees Kenneth Williams. It triggers wonderful memories and grief. For her, it is three people in her old show business who cause such reactions – Kenneth Williams, Lionel Bart and Danny La Rue.

“They have a very strong influence when they think back, they are the ones who make them emotional.”

Though it is clear that he loves Barbara, Scott says that their relationship has inevitably changed since her diagnosis.

He says: “Just sitting next to each other always feels like we’re man and woman.

“But the relationship is changing, of course. You’d be lying if you said it was the same as always.

“I have to look out for Barbara more than I used to. She was an extremely independent woman and could really take care of herself. She’s always out there and did it. It was a big change for her. “

Faithful Scott is determined to take care of her at home as long as possible. He says: “This is where it belongs. I live every day. I’ll face everything if it happens. “