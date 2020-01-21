Barack Obama wishes his wife Michelle Obama a happy 56th birthday!

Former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated its 56th anniversary last weekend. The graduate from Princeton University and Harvard Law School recently went to Instagram to share her thoughts on the occasion. She thanked her 36 million followers for sending her friendships for her special day. Michelle also took the time to share some introspective thoughts on aging. “With the girls at university, this anniversary brings a new perspective – a new breath – throughout my trip. I look forward to spending quality time with my friends and myself, and of course with my husband as well. Then she finished her post with a hopeful message, looking forward to making the most of another year. The photo accompanying the legend shows the former First Lady on a hiking trail with a number of women who are presumed to be close personal friends. They are standing, smiling and posing together in a group, in front of two lush green mountains, big white clouds, a clear blue sky and a rainbow.

Michelle is not the only one celebrating her birthday. In a post on his Instagram page, the former president Barack Obama posted a sincere message to his wife over 25. “In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday baby! The publication also shows four black and white photos, in photo booth style. The first photo shows Michelle cradling Barack’s head while he holds his waist. The second photo shows Barack kissing his wife’s cheek. The third photo shows Barack putting his hand on Michelle’s shoulder while he puts a “peace sign” with his other hand. The last photo shows the former president hugging his wife, back to the camera, as she smiles widely.

The publication has gained more than seven million likes since its publication. Michelle herself commented on the post, responding with a single “kiss face” emoji.