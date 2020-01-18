Barack Obama Showcases Michelle Obama's Leading Love In Her Birthday On Old Instagram Post

Roommates, our forever First Lady Michelle Obama turns 56 today – and as she receives birthday messages from all over the world, one from her husband, our forever President Barack Obama, is certainly the sweetest.

There is no day that we will miss our favorite White House couple Barack and Michelle Obama. Fortunately, we have social media to keep their post-White House alive and they never fail. To celebrate Michelle’s 56th birthday, Barack posted a series of beautiful pictures of the couple hugging and kissing – as if in love.

However, it is a simple but incredibly sweet caption that all blurts out. Barack posted it under photos:

“In every scene, you’re my star, @MichelleObama! Happy Birthday, baby!”

Barack never missed an opportunity to show love to his wife, as he was always open to recognizing how important he was to her life. In addition, Michelle acknowledges that these are #RelationshipGoals for many, but wants to make it clear that a love like her and Barack is taking its toll.

He once said:

“There are a lot of young couples who look at me and Barack. We have goals in the hashtag relationship. And young couples think, all they see in us is the fists and the love … The marriage is work, marriage is hard. But as a person, he is like, ‘Are you sure you want to talk about it? “

Happy Birthday Michelle Obama!

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0