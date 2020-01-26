Former president Barack Obama expressed its condolences Kobe Bryant’s family amid the shocking news of his death on Sunday.

The NBA legend died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and allegedly seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, according to TMZ.

Obama went to Twitter to share his tribute to 41-year-old LA Lakers veteran, as he wrote: “Kobe was a legend on the field and had just begun what would have been as useful as a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. “

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and the other three children of the couple; Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Obama was famous for his love of basketball and made a friendship with Bryant – considered one of the greatest athletes of all time – who often visited the White House.

The 18-time NBA All-Star went to the country’s capital in 2015 when his NBA career was diminishing and Obama left his tenure as leader of the free world.

“He and Obama spoke at length about the end of the current chapters in their lives,” said Politics.

And love was a two-way street, when Bryant complained about the loss of the influential politician.

“He made changing rooms more politically aware,” Bryant told the publication at the time. “Conversations have changed. It is clear that with the violence that we see everywhere in the country, athletes are increasingly understanding. He was rare. We all miss him to a certain extent.”

In the same year, Bryant debuted his new Nike shoe, Kobe X Elite “Commander,” which the company said was inspired by the star’s close relationship with the president.

“Kobe has looked up at the supreme commander for a long time, and not just because of his hoop game,” Nike said in a statement. “This unique collection symbolizes the President’s influence on Kobe with colors inspired by his Honolulu high school.”

Tribute continues to flow in from athletes, musicians and celebrities. Bryant’s teammate and old friend Shaquille O’Neal wrote: “There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragic and sad moment of losing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, My dude and my homie I love your brother and you will be missed My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board IM IM YOURSELF!

