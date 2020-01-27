Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sport

The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant caused a sensation on Sunday. Former President Barack Obama mourned the basketball legend when honors from around the world were received.

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

The former president, a die-hard NBA fan, expressed his condolences and love to Bryant’s family, highlighting the impact Bryant had on and outside the court.

Bryant, who died at the age of 41, was a star in Los Angeles Lakers in 20 seasons. While he created countless memories for basketball fans and gave millions of joy, his career after basketball should leave a far more important impression.

Sports fans around the world are having a hard time. While reactions and emotional messages keep coming in from the NBA and the NFL, it’s clear how much it meant to so many people around the world.

We offer our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives today.