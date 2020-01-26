Barack Obama pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend dies in a helicopter crash

Barack Obama has paid a special tribute to Kobe Bryant (Getty Images)

Former US President Barack Obama paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were two of the five passengers who died aboard the helicopter that crashed on the outskirts of the city of Calabasas, which is located west of Los Angeles, around 10 am on Sunday morning.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was said to travel to basketball at his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, a city west of Calabasas.

Bryant had visited Obama in the White House with his Los Angeles teammates in January 2010 after the team became an NBA champion.

Obama says Bryant was a “legend on the court” (Getty Images)

Michelle Obama with Kobe Bryant at the 2012 Olympic Games (Getty Images)

“Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been as significant as a second act,” Obama posted on Twitter.

Lose Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents.

“Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers (AFP through Getty Images)

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the most successful basketball players of all time, having won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared in 18 All-Star games and scored 33,643 points before to retire in 2016.

He was also named the most valuable player in the NBA in 2008 and the MVP in two NBA finals.

Bryant also won two gold medals for the United States at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

