Barack Obama has shared a sweet message on social media for his wife, Michelle Obama, on her birthday, calling her her “star.”

On Friday, January 17, the former first American lady celebrates her 56th birthday.

To commemorate the special occasion, Barack published a series of black and white photographs on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, showing the couple happily posing together in a photo booth.

The legend written by the former president of the United States succinctly summarizes his feelings towards his partner, and says: “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy Birthday Baby!”

The publications on the social networks of Barack have provoked dozens of commendable messages from fans, in addition to many happy birthday wishes for Michelle.

“This picture made my day,” wrote an Instagram user.

“My God. Love like that,” commented another.

In one of the images, Michelle seems to be sitting on Barack’s lap while cradling her face with her hand.

In another image, Barack is facing away from the camera while hugging Michelle and kissing her on the cheek.

1/10 On the key to a successful marriage

“In our house we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and laughter is the best form of unity, I think, in a marriage.”

Live with Regis and Kelly in February 2011.

fake images

2/10 About not being underestimated

“You may not always have a comfortable life and you cannot always solve all the world’s problems at once, but never underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a own life “.

In a speech to schoolgirls at Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School in North London in April 2009.

fake images

3/10 About inspiring young people

“I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong, so don’t be afraid. Do you listen to me? Young people, don’t be afraid. Be focused, be determined, have hope, be empowered … Lead by example with hope, never fear, and know that I will be with you, supporting you and working to support you for the rest of my life. ”

In his final White House speech in January 2017.

fake images

4/10 About double standards regarding paternity

“When a father spends long hours at work, he is praised for being dedicated and ambitious. But when a mother stays late in the office, she is sometimes accused of being selfish, neglecting her children.”

In the event “Let Girls Learn” in Madrid, Spain, in June 2016.

fake images

5/10 On the importance of diversity in film and television

“For many people, television and movies may be the only way they understand people who are not like them … I meet many black girls who approach me over the course of these 7 and a half years with tears in my eyes, and they say, “Thank you for being a role model for me. I don’t see black women educated on television, and the fact that you are the first lady validates who I am.”

In an interview with Variety in August 2016.

AFP / Getty Images

6/10 On keeping hope after the election of Donald Trump

“Look, now we are feeling what it feels like to have no hope, you know. Hope is necessary. It is a necessary concept. What do you give your children if you can’t give them hope? ”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2016.

fake images

7/10 about motherhood

“My most important title is ‘mom in chief’. My daughters remain the heart of my heart and the center of my world.”

At the National Democratic Convention in September 2012.

AFP / Getty Images

8/10 On defending women’s education

“Men in all countries need to look into their hearts and souls and wonder if they really see and treat women as equals. And then, when everyone meets men in their lives who answer no to that question, then they must take them to the task. We must tell you that any man who uses his strength to oppress women is a coward, and is slowing the progress of his family and his country. ”

In a speech at the summit of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, July 2014.

fake images

9/10 On how to deal with thugs

“When someone is cruel or acts like a stalker, you don’t lower yourself to their level. No, our motto is, when they come down, we go up.”

At the Democratic convention, July 2016.

fake images

10/10 About the meaning of success

“Success is not about what your life looks like to others. It’s about how it feels for you. We realized that succeeding is not about being awesome, it’s about being inspired.”

In a speech at the beginning of Oregon State University, June 2012.

fake images

Michelle was recently named the “most admired” woman in the world, according to a major US survey.

For the second consecutive year, Gallup’s annual survey found the author as the most revered woman in the world, beating Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Greta Thunberg in first place.

.