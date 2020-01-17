Former versatile tester Rameshchandra Gangaram “Bapu” Nadkarni died here at the age of 86. Nadkarni, best known for breaking a record 21 consecutive young girls in a test match, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Nadkarni, a drummer in the left arm and an orthodox melon in the slow left arm, competed in 41 tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 points and took 88 wickets. His debut and final tests were both against New Zealand.

Nadkarni was known to be one of the most difficult bowlers to score against with an astonishing economy rate of 1.67 in 65 innings he played in test cricket. In 1964 Nadkarni played 21 successive girls against England in Chennai. He threw a total of 27 girls in the heats, but without a wicket, and his numbers were 32-27-5-0.

In the 1960-61 series against Pakistan, he clocked 32-24-23-0 in Kanpur followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

Nadkarni had played a total of 191 first class games in which he had scored 8,880 points and taken 500 wickets. His saving rate over the course of his first class career was 1.64.

The Cricket Control Council in India paid tribute to Nadkarni. “It is with great sadness that BCCI learned of the death of former Indian multi-skilled Rameshchandra Gangaram ‘Bapu’ Nadkarni. The 86-year-old man took his last breath at his daughter’s residence in Mumbai on Friday,” said said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. in a report.

“The Council shares the pain and sorrow of the Nadkarni family and prays for the deceased soul,” he added.