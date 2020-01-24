Mumbai: The state bank of Baroda (BoB) reported on Friday a net loss of Rs 1,407 million rupees for the quarter ending in December due to a higher provision for bad loans.

The bank had reported after-tax profits of Rs 436 crore in the same period last year. BoB amalgamated Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with him since April 1, 2019.

“We have had a somewhat difficult quarter due to the impact of the divergence, which was present in the provision and earnings, but if the year-on-year figure is observed, they seem to stand out,” said the bank. Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and newly appointed CEO, told reporters.

Provisions for bad loans increased by 47 percent to Rs 6,621 million rupees from Rs 4,5505 rupees last year. Total provisions increased by 54 percent to Rs 6,365 crore from Rs 4,133 crore.

The net interest margin improved by 18 basis points to 2.80 percent from 2.62 percent in the quarter of the previous year. Net interest income (NII) grew 9 percent to Rs 7,128 crore.

The bank’s gross NPA index decreased to 10.43 percent compared to 10.91 percent in the last quarter, while the net NPA stood at 4.05 percent against 4.79 percent.

The new landslides in the quarter were Rs 10,387 million rupees, of which Rs 4,5509 rupees were due to the divergence found by the Reserve Bank of India for the period ending March 31, 2019. divergence in the provision of NPA was Rs 4,090 crore.

During the December quarter, there were three NBFC accounts worth Rs.2,900 million, a chemical company worth Rs 2,700 million and two energy companies worth Rs 1,000 million that entered NPA. The bank’s telecommunications sector exposure stood at Rs 4,100 million.

The SMA 2 observation list (special mention account 2) was Rs 10,832 crore. The capital adequacy ratio was 13.48 percent and CET-1 (ordinary capital level 1) of 9.85 percent as of December 31, 2019.

Internal deposits increased 1.3 percent to Rs 7,82,070 crore, while progress was Rs 5,44,726 rupees at the end of December. BoB shares closed Friday 0.84 percent higher at Rs 95.60 in the BSE.

