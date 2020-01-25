A Detroit man went to a bank to cash his crossed checks after winning a confidentiality lawsuit against his employer against his employer. However, the bank refused.

The Detroit Free Press reports that after declining cash or deposit Sauna gates ThomasThe TCF Bank in Livonia called the police and opened a fraud investigation. The bank’s actions led to another lawsuit.

On Wednesday (January 22), Thomas sued the bank for alleged racial discrimination. The Livonia branch abused and humiliated him by calling four police officers when he only wanted to deposit legitimate checks.

The bank’s computer system has classified the checks as fraudulent, according to reports from the Free Press.

TCF Bank spoke on Thursday (January 23) Tom Wennerberg said the bank detests racism and it is not a factor in how the bank deals with Thomas’ requests, the Free Press reports. Wennerberg added that the checks presented by Thomas contained a watermark that read VOID when they were scanned in a web viewer.

“I didn’t deserve such treatment when I knew the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas told the Free Press. “I am a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. You discriminated against me because I was black. None of this would have happened if I had been white.”

In addition, Thomas informed the Free Press that two officers in the house interviewed him while two other guards were standing in front of the bank, where he has been an account holder for almost two years.

Thomas also said the checks were cleared 12 hours later, the Free Press reports.

TCF apologized: “We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas has had in our banking center. The local police should not have been involved. We strongly condemn racism and all forms of discrimination. We take additional precautions that involve large deposits and requests for cash. In this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas and regretted that we were unable to meet his requirements. ”