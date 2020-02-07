Bangladeshi born woman oldest voter in Delhi, keen to be inked with 111 fingers

New Delhi: At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth, but certainly not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections, as this oldest voter in Delhi is still excited to have her wrinkled finger inked on Saturday.

Mandal, born in 1908 in undivided India, has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived with her family “twice as a refugee” in India before finding a home in the national capital.

In an interview, Mandal, who has seen and participated in almost all elections in India in the last century, likes to recall the time when ballot boxes were used to cast votes.

“Yes, I remember that they (polling stations) would make my thumbprint and then the ballot paper would be folded and put into boxes. I also voted with large machines (EVMs),” she said.

The 100-year-old is the oldest of four generations of Mandals living in C R Park, a famous Bengali enclave that was established in the national capital after the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971 and led to the founding of Bangladesh.

While Mandal was born three years after the Bengali division in 1905 in Barisal (now in Bangladesh), the youngest in the family, her seven-month-old great-grandson Jiyansh, was born in 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections.

“She would like to participate in the election as a voter. Last year, she also voted in the Lok Sabha polls by going to the polling station. This time, she would also like to have her finger examined,” said her son Sukh Ranjan.

A senior poll official said the Mandal family had asked her home for a ballot, but the time for that was over. “We will provide a special vehicle for her and her family in CR Park on Saturday,” she told PTI.

Mandal’s grandson Suraj, 30, said she is willing to go to the polling station to practice her franchise and the family will vote together.

Asked what her message is for people, especially those who are not going to vote because of apathy or laziness, Mandal said, “Go out and vote. Democracy thrives on people and people have to participate if every vote counts”.

No fewer than 132 hundred-year-old voters – 68 men and 64 women – are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 election and they will be treated as “VIPs” on election day, officials said.

Bachchan Singh, 111, the oldest voter in the city in the 2019 elections who used to live in Tilak Nagar, died last December.

Sukh Ranjan, in the early 1950s, says his mother will be 112 in April, but still has a good memory for the journey of her life.

A few years before the 1971 war, Mandal migrated to India with her husband and children from what was then East Pakistan to seek shelter after a common disruption. They sought shelter as refugees together with some others in Andhra Pradesh. That is where Sukh Ranjan, the youngest son of Mandal, was born.

After the situation became normal, the family returned. But they returned after the 1971 war and took refuge in a place in Madhya Pradesh, which now falls under Chhattisgarh. “So my family lived in refugee camps twice,” said Sukh Ranjan.

Mandal’s husband Jnanendra died when they lived in MP. In the early 1980s, her two older sons came to Delhi to do odd jobs for a living. After a few years, the family settled in C R Park.

“We used to live in DDA flats. Now we have our own house,” Sukh Ranjan said.

Of the seven children of Mandal – four sons and three daughters – five died. Although Sukh Ranjan is her only remaining son, she has a surviving daughter who lives in Bangladesh and recently visited the family here.

Asked about her favorite things, the 111-year-old woman who only speaks Bengali said, “Maach (fish), paan”.

“She no longer has teeth, but she enjoys eating fish, especially ‘hilsa’. Paan is also her favorite,” says Suraj, while her grandmother reaches for the paan box, always held by her bed.

He said the family matriarch still manages to walk a little with the help of a stick and her eyesight is so good that she sometimes strings a needle.

Sometimes she feels fragile and “pleads with God to seek deliverance,” Sukh Ranjan said. “We tell her she will live longer and participate in more elections,” he said.

