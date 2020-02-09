Bangladesh shocked India and won the first ICC U19 World Championship

A lively group of Bangladeshi boys have made history by winning their country’s first global cricket title and shocking defending champion India by three arrows when the ICC U-19 World Cup met here on Sunday.

In a lowscoring final, Bangladesh throttled India to a meager 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to achieve a revised goal of 170 in 42.1 overs using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

After the game resumed after rain, the goal was revised to 170 and with seven runs and three wickets in hand it became child’s play for the ‘Tiger Cubs’, who had written a golden chapter in their country’s cricket history ,

Since the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup in the MCG, the struggles between India and Bangladesh have been extremely fierce and only compounded by the boorish behavior of some Bangladeshi players.

Also on Sunday, some players from both teams almost hit at the end of the game, and it was India coach Paras Mhambrey who urged his boys to remain calm as opposing Pacer Shoriful Islam swore explosive devices at the camera.

Even then, Bangladesh’s 18-year-old captain Akbar Ali should do the honors, showing nerves of steel and in which the patient did not fail 43 out of 77 balls, which destroyed the 88 out of 121 balls by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Akbar’s cool quotient was visible to everyone when he brilliantly collected his resources and then fought responsibly. He recognized India’s threats from Ravi Bishnoi, the leg spinner, and fast bowler Kartik Tyagi before he effortlessly reached the finish line.

There were two things that were expensive for India. While striking, India lost its last seven gates for 23 runs. And then, during the defense, the number of extras (33) played a role in the final context of the game. Bangladesh’s chase began with Parvez Hossain Emon (47 of 79 balls) and Tanzid Hasan (17), who scored 50 in a short amount of time.

However, the situation changed when leg spinner Bishnoi (4/30 in 10 overs) attacked and started bowling his glasses.