Bangladesh scraps plans to retrieve 171 nationals from Coronavirus-hit China while the crew refuses to fly

The state-run Boeing 777-300 ER plane from Biman Airlines returned 312 Bengali on February 1, including 12 children and three babies in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

Dhaka Bangladesh has scrapped plans to return its 171 nationals detained in coronavirus-affected China after it had been unable to arrange a flight after crew members refused to fly to the affected country, according to media reports on Sunday.

We cannot ship a flight. No crew member agrees to go there. So, we told them (stranded Bangladeshis) to wait, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen was quoted by bdnews24.com.

The government has said that the number of Bangladeshis who wanted to return but could not be reduced is 171.

Momen also denied that some of the stalled Bengali nationals have complained about a shortage of food and drinking water as a result of the lock-up, and said the Chinese authorities provided food and water to the 23 places where the Bangladeshis reside.

He said that the Bengali embassy in Beijing was in regular contact with the stranded Bengali.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, the minister said the government has spent a lot of time on those planning to return.

“However, it is still not possible (to bring them back). The Biman crew members who brought back about 312 Bangladeshis from China are now basically forbidden to fly to other countries,” he said.

He said that only a Chinese chartered flight could bring Bengali nationals back, the report said.

“Earlier, the Chinese authorities agreed to do this, but later they refused. We cannot send flights there,” he said.

According to the report, Momen made the remarks days after Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that about 171 Bangladeshis would be flown out of Wuhan after approval by the Chinese authorities.

The virus originated in early December and has been traced to a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

