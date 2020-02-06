Bangladesh prevailed against India in the final after beating Kiwis in the semi-finals

David Hancock fired Tanzid’s opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon three overs later, but Joy then played the role of anchor when the Middle Order of Bangladesh New Zealand took the game away.

Joy first shared a 68-run stand with Towhid Hridoy for the third wicket before a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shahadat Hossain ended the game.

He wanted to end the game quickly after reaching 100, but hit it straight back to the bowler. Joy had scored 100 out of 127 balls with 13 fours in his innings. Captain Akbar Ali then hit the winning runs with four down the floor.

Bangladesh will meet India in the final, which will be played on Sunday, which has won all previous matches in the tournament.

Short scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 75, Nicholas Lidstone 44; Shoriful Islam 3/45) vs Bangladesh 215/4 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 100, Towhid Hridoy 40; David Hancock 1/31)