Bandits attack Niger community - Daily Post Nigeria

Niger state police on Monday confirmed the repeal of bandit attacks on the village of Malfa in the state’s Shiroro local government area.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the state police commissioner, who confirmed the development in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN)

says the approximately 100 armed bandits attempted to invade Malfa from the Dogon Gona Forest.

Usman said that “Operation Puff Adder” personnel had been monitoring the area.

“Operation Puff Adder personnel were strategically stationed in the region to prevent the influx of bandits from neighboring states,” he said.

Usman explained that the police engaged the bandits in a shootout, forcing them to head towards Lukube en route to the Dogon Gona Forest due to the superior power of the police and its maneuvers.

He said the bandits regrouped and launched a counterattack against the villagers, noting that an Abdullahi Masaki had been shot in the leg.

He said the victim was taken to the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida hospital in Minna, where she received medical treatment.

The commissioner added that there had been massive reinforcement of other security agencies in the region.