Ban Blakk Cedi, not Shatta Wale and Stonebowy - Kubolor at VGMA

Controversial Ghanaian-Romanian artist Wanlav the Kubolor is appealing to the board of directors of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) to lift the ban on two of the best musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebowy.

According to Wanlav Kubolor, the fight between these two artists did not call for a ban but rather for a warning or a punishment from the boards of directors. He added that the only culprit to be banned by the board is Blakk Cedi, former director of Stonebowy. Arguing that it was Blakk Cedi who gave Stonebowy a pistol on stage that arouses anger.

Stonebowy and Blakk Cedi

The board of directors of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award with Amandzeba Brew and Rex Omar serving on the board of directors with their colleagues prohibited Stonebowy and Shatta Wale from participating in all activities of the event due to fear and the panic they caused during the VGMA 2019 party. Rex Omar after banning these artists, announced that they are not above the law or more important than the other artist.

Blakk Cedi

The organizers of the VGMA opened the nominations for the 2020 awards from January 2 and will be closed on January 30.