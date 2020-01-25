'Bambi' is sure to be Disney's worst remake

Disney has just announced plans to remake another of their animated classics as live action, and it could be the worst yet.

As with The Lion King and The Jungle Book, Bambi’s character cast is entirely made up of animals, so it’s bound to pose the same problem of upsetting CGI mouths. But unlike these films, the original Bambi was released in 1942. It is part of the old Disney film catalog with unforgettable soundtracks and dispersed and poorly paced plots. The animation was innovative for the time, but at this stage, these older Disney films remain popular mainly thanks to nostalgia and transmitted to children when they are too young to know them better.

No doubt half of the people reading this are breathless at the audacity of these claims and remember the iconic scenes from Bambi – the introduction of Thumper and Flower, the terrifying forest fire, and of course the unforgettable death. from Bambi’s mother. While these scenes are certainly memorable, I doubt anyone who protests can flesh out a glimpse of Bambi’s “story” – to the extent that she has one. Bambi is happy with his mother. Bambi’s mother dies because humans are terrible. Bambi meets other animals that help him grow. The forest is burning because humans are terrible. Bambi meets another deer. The end? Happy forever?

While Bambi has the potential to deliver a powerful ecological message, it would need numerous rewrites to prepare it for adaptation. Maybe that means it’ll be better than the other remakes – assuming Disney will do a good job with the process. Will they add songs to try to make it a musical? It might add some interest, but they’ll definitely have to keep those few iconic scenes for a Bambi movie to stay. So ask yourself, does anyone – let alone children – want to see these scenes in a live world? Do you want to see a realistic baby deer realizing that his mother was killed by hunters, or realistic animals running in horror of a forest fire? Would you take a child to see this? It could make a generation of vegans, but it would also fuel a massive boom in the mental health industry.

Disney has had a series of box office successes with these remakes. If they want to continue, they should probably abandon Bambi.

