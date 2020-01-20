Prosecutor in Baltimore Marilyn J. Mosby stands with the prosecutor of St. Louis Kim Gardner after receiving a racist and hateful voicemail message from an unknown white woman about Garnder.

“How dare you come to St. Louis and say that you have this lousy back, Prosecutor Kim Gardner,” said the woman in the voicemail. “She’s just like you, that’s why. Birds of a feather, b ***** s. That is what you are. You hate cops, you hate white people. You do everything for all blacks who are criminals To give the benefit of the doubt that everyone else is a suspect. “

The message continued: “Black only lives when a white person takes it. You blacks can kill each other as much as you want. I think that’s the great solution. We have to drive around the ghetto to put boxes of bullets on every street corner. “

Mosby’s tweet about the voicemail included the headline: “That’s why #IStandWithKimGardner and this hateful rhetoric only reinforces me in my determination to continue to fight for justice and to work to eliminate the mess of mass incarcerations and their impact on the color community.”

According to The complaint, Black prosecutors flock to Gardner for allegedly being subjected to racist actions by city officials and police unions.

Garnder has since filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the city and the St. Louis Police Officers Association are violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which is intended to “prevent white citizens and government officials from conspiring to commit the Prevent extension of civil rights and equal rights for black citizens. “

Gardner prosecutors state that her experience is “a symbol of the types of attacks that we as black prosecutors across the country have been exposed to”.

Among the prosecutors who gather behind Gardner is the Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Portsmouth, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney Stephanie Moralesas well as the previously mentioned Marilyn Mosby.