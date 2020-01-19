A group of people kicked a Baltimore police sergeant while trying to arrest a man who had spit in his face, authorities said.

The sergeant was checking out just before midnight Friday when someone started arguing with him and spitting on him, police commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement on Saturday. We don’t know what the argument or the check was about.

The video of the online meeting showed several other kicks to the sergeant while he was trying to make an arrest, said Harrison.

“Based on our preliminary examination of the incident, the sergeant did nothing to provoke the assault, and the sergeant should be commended for using appropriate force to apprehend his attacker,” he said. declared.

The commissioner added that he was scandalized by the incident.

“We cannot, and we will not allow members of the public or any of our officers to be attacked,” he said. “We are currently working to identify all those involved and, when we do, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said that a person has so far been arrested and that authorities are looking for those seen kicking the sergeant.

He said the video serves as a “reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face at work.”

“Although we are all grateful that the sergeant was not seriously injured, the situation could easily have become more dangerous,” he said. “We have a simple message for everyone involved. Do yourself a favor and give up. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and each person arrested will be held responsible. “

The arrested person was not named.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was “dismayed and disgusted” by the incident and said that the authorities will pursue and prosecute those responsible for it.

“Our administration is providing unprecedented state resources to combat the crime epidemic in Baltimore, but this requires a direct approach,” he said in a statement. “It is time that we are all united, and it is time that city leaders and legislators join our efforts to bring our communities back.

The city is facing a homicide rate that is “too high,” said Harrison last year. In 2019, there were at least 347 homicides – the highest per capita in recent years, a mayor spokesperson told CNN.

City police union targets civil servants

In a statement, the city’s police union said it was “disgusted” with the video, but that it was a familiar scenario.

“It indicates a broken city ruled by people who have absolutely no real-time crime-fighting plan or, it seems, even how to formulate one,” wrote Mike Mancuso, College president fraternal police station of Lodge 3 of Baltimore City Lodge. declaration. “The crime in Baltimore is out of control and until new leaders are elected and appointed, this disrespect for the law and those who apply it will continue and deepen.”

City police union has already accused Baltimore leaders of stretching the police, adding that “the ranks of the patrols remain hundreds of officers” and the detectives continue to manage “the workloads that would have police experts gasp if they knew the volume. “

Mancuso called on Baltimore City state prosecutor Marilyn Mosby to “prosecute these attackers to the fullest extent of the law.”

In his statement, Mosby promised to bring the authors of the video to justice.

She added that the union’s reaction was “inappropriate political rhetoric” which stirred up “the very flames which they then asked me to put out”.

“Their answers are relentlessly divisive and they seem to miss no opportunity to make a mistake,” she said. “The same feeling of indignation in this case should be expressed by the leaders of the police union when their officers are found guilty of attempted murder, assault and unlawful arrest against citizens.”