Ballyhale Shamrocks preview of Borris-Ileigh: Tipperary outsiders try to improve odds against Kilkenny heavyweights

Schedule the shutdown of the TJ Reid and Ballyhales other dangerous soldiers scoring machine. You will have more space to wreak havoc.

This is the riddle that Borris-Ileigh will face tomorrow.

As Colin Fennelly showed in his last game against Slaughtneil, Ballyhale is far from a one-man attack.

“Your six strikers are deadly, three are intercounty and then you have people who are likely to meet that standard, so that’s the challenge,” admitted Brendan Maher.

“But we are not afraid to play these games. We recognize that we are playing against a wild team, but we will not shy away from it.”

“We’ll give them a rattle as best we can. And if we can overcome it, the dream will come true.”

On the other hand, Henry Shefflin and Ballyhale will know that if they stop Maher they have a very good chance of winning.

Does Maher believe Ballyhale has a concrete plan to negate him? “I don’t know,” said the veteran.

Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh celebrates a late score

(Image: © INPHO / James Crombie)

“The decision has to be made whether to bet on TJ or whether he might take me where I don’t want to be. Things that could happen. With Colin Fennelly, we have more than one player.” Clock.

“And we want to believe that they have more than one player to see that we have enough threats to cause them problems without even thinking about me.

“It’s something we’ll decide what we want to do, but it can change after a few minutes and I think that’s the nice thing about what we have – we have guys who are ready to adapt and we’re not committed to one team.

“If something doesn’t work, we’ll change it and try, and we’re happy to try.

“That’s one thing Johnny (Kelly) was very good at when he’s on the line. He’s very careful to make the kind of changes that could have a big impact on the game.

“So let’s agree on something to start with and see how it goes.”

FORECAST

How strange it is that this is the first meeting of Kilkenny and Tipperary clubs, given the dominance that the counties have shared at the All Ireland level. Since 2006, they have shared 11 of the 14 All-Ireland titles on offer.

So there is real anticipation of this decision as Ballyhale Shamrocks strives to increase their record by seven wins and immediately follow Cuala’s success in two consecutive games, and Borris-Illeigh is back on this stage for the first time since their only appearance Triumph 33 years ago.

Brendan Maher has driven Borris-Ileigh to unprecedented modern success, and Johnny Kelly’s side has praised her underdog status, but Ballyhale has the nous, the tradition, and TJ Reid to be successful again.

