Bajaj Finserv adds three new products to its range of pocket insurance and subscriptions

Pune: Bajaj Finance Limited, the loan and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced three new products in its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category.

These pocket plans cover valuables such as glasses, wristwatches and handbags against accidental damage, theft or loss for various reasons. The high coverage and affordable premiums are worth signing up for. Here are the three new products to know: Eyewear Assure

Customers can insure their expensive glasses, frames and lenses against accidental damage and loss, as well as loss / damage in the event of fire, strike and theft with Eyewear Assure. The plan also covers sunglasses.

The Eyewear Assure plan offers:

* Coverage up to Rs 40,000 with an annual premium of Rs 799

* Free show insurance, up to Rs 15,000

* Instant card blocking services for lost debit / credit cards

* Emergency travel assistance up to 20,000 rupees / 40,000 rupees in case of failure in India / abroad

The Watch Secure plan offers you coverage in the event that your wristwatch / smartwatch is accidentally lost or damaged due to fire, explosion / implosion or natural / man-made disasters.

The Watch Secure plan offers:

* Cover up to Rs 40,000 at an annual premium of Rs 449 * Free watch insurance, up to Rs 15,000

* Credit / debit card blocking services in case of loss

* Emergency travel assistance up to Rs 20,000 / 40,000 in case of blockage in India / abroad

If you are someone who likes to buy premium handbags, you can secure your investment in the accessory by opting for a Handbag Assure plan. The plan provides coverage in the event that your priced possession suffers damage or loss due to a variety of incidents, including fire, theft, natural or man-made disasters, and more.

The Insure Handbag plan offers:

* Cover up to 40,000 rupees with an annual premium of 199 rupees

* Free handbag insurance coverage, up to Rs 15,000

* Instant card blocking services for lost debit / credit cards

* Emergency travel assistance up to Rs 20,000 / 40,000 in case of blockage in India / abroad To ensure the above accessories, customers can request online and pay the premium via net bank, UPI, mobile wallets or debit / credit cards. Pocket insurance and subscriptions now include more than 80 products that meet customers’ specific needs. These affordable plans are designed to insure your routine activities and personal belongings against a variety of risks and dangers.

