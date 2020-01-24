Baja Saeindia 2020: 5 female teams participate in the competition

Indore / Pithampur: On the first day of the competition, the participants were responsible for winning the 2020 Baja Saeindia thanks to the motivational speech by Shivani Pruthvi, the first female driver to represent India in the Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship 2019.

Shivani is also part of Ahura Racing, the first All Women Racing Team formed in 2017. She is an MBBS student who talks about girls, gears and gasoline, where she recognized that women quickly gain recognition in the spectrum of motor sports.

In her speech, she encouraged the participants in the event to show courage and perseverance. It is the first time that the competition brings together 5 female teams in Pithampur.

Commenting on the event, the main guest, Paramjeet Singh, explained the different programs implemented by AICTE for the development of students, teachers and institutions.

He focused on the program “Assistance to students to participate in competitions abroad, through which financial support of Rs 10 Lakhs is provided by AICTE to the student team to participate in international competitions abroad ”.

He also explained the program, where students receive a grant of 1 lakh Rs and the faculty receives a grant of 1.5 Lakhs Rs for the presentation of their research paper at international conferences abroad.

Strollers from teams at the DY Patil College of Engineering, Pune and the Nirma Institute of Technology, Ahmedabad were unveiled as a representative of mBAJA and eBAJA respectively.

Dr. KC Vora, Senior Deputy Director-ARAI; Dr. N Karuppaiah, additional director; Prabhu Venkatesh, Director General, BPCL; and Sanjay Kshirsagar, Plant Manager – Mahindra Two Wheeler Division, Pithampur, coordinated the event.

The day before, 1,700 3rd and 4th year engineering students underwent their Baja Aptitude Test (BAT), a preliminary qualification test for the HR-Meet scheduled for January 27 and 28 in a private college in Indore.

The technical inspection started yesterday, where 85 teams appeared for mBAJA and 25 teams appeared for eBAJA as today. The technical inspection will continue on Friday.

