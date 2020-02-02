Baftas: Margot Robbie makes Prince Harry a joke for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Brad Pitt may not have been able to attend this year’s Baftas, but that didn’t mean he was bothered by his acceptance speech.

The actor won the Best Male Supporting Act award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to the 1960s film industry, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, he could not fly over due to “family obligations,” which prompted Robbie to read a speech referring to Brexit and Prince Harry.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

His co-star Margot Robbie decorated the stage instead and read from a piece of paper: “Hey Great Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club. “

Robbie then read a joke that referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to give up their duties as senior members of the royal family.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/38

Joaquin Phoenix

REUTERS

2/38

Scarlett Johansson

FATHER

3/38

Saoirse Ronan

FATHER

4/38

Florence Pugh

FATHER

5/38

Al Pacino

REUTERS

6/38

Renee Zellweger

FATHER

7/38

Olivia Colman

FATHER

8/38

Charlize Theron

EPA

9/38

Daisy Ridley

EPA

10/38

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

11/38

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

12/38

Taron Egerton

AFP via Getty Images

13/38

Daniel Kaluuya

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

14/38

Margot Robbie

FATHER

15/38

Emilia Clarke

FATHER

16/38

Rooney Mara

FATHER

17/38

Robert de Niro

FATHER

18/38

John Boyega

REUTERS

19/38

Rebel Wilson

AFP via Getty Images

20/38

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

EPA

21/38

Greta Gerwig

AFP via Getty Images

22/38

Alice Eve

FATHER

23/38

Ella Balinska

AFP via Getty Images

24/38

Naomi Ackie

AFP via Getty Images

25/38

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant

REUTERS

26/38

Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho

AFP via Getty Images

27/38

Zoe Kravitz

AFP via Getty Images

28/38

Lily-Rose Depp

FATHER

29/38

Gillian Anderson

AFP via Getty Images

30/38

Jessie Buckley

REUTERS

31/38

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

FATHER

32/38

Naomie Harris

REUTERS

33/38

Alex Wolff

FATHER

34/38

Laura Dern

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

35/38

Graham Norton

EPA

36/38

Micheal Ward

REUTERS

37/38

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

38/38

Taika Waititi

EPA

1/38

Joaquin Phoenix

REUTERS

2/38

Scarlett Johansson

FATHER

3/38

Saoirse Ronan

FATHER

4/38

Florence Pugh

FATHER

5/38

Al Pacino

REUTERS

6/38

Renee Zellweger

FATHER

7/38

Olivia Colman

FATHER

8/38

Charlize Theron

EPA

9/38

Daisy Ridley

EPA

10/38

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

11/38

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

12/38

Taron Egerton

AFP via Getty Images

13/38

Daniel Kaluuya

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

14/38

Margot Robbie

FATHER

15/38

Emilia Clarke

FATHER

16/38

Rooney Mara

FATHER

17/38

Robert de Niro

FATHER

18/38

John Boyega

REUTERS

19/38

Rebel Wilson

AFP via Getty Images

20/38

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

EPA

21/38

Greta Gerwig

AFP via Getty Images

22/38

Alice Eve

FATHER

23/38

Ella Balinska

AFP via Getty Images

24/38

Naomi Ackie

AFP via Getty Images

25/38

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant

REUTERS

26/38

Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho

AFP via Getty Images

27/38

Zoe Kravitz

AFP via Getty Images

28/38

Lily-Rose Depp

FATHER

29/38

Gillian Anderson

AFP via Getty Images

30/38

Jessie Buckley

REUTERS

31/38

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

FATHER

32/38

Naomie Harris

REUTERS

33/38

Alex Wolff

FATHER

34/38

Laura Dern

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

35/38

Graham Norton

EPA

36/38

Micheal Ward

REUTERS

37/38

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

38/38

Taika Waititi

EPA

Pitt said he intended to call the “Harry” prize as “he is really excited about returning to the United States.”

Her joke jerked off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who sat in the front row.

The speech continued to thank the cast and crew. He included an extensive thank you to Tarantino himself, who Robbie joked was “a bit much, really”.

You can follow the awards live here. Go to the full list of winners here.

.