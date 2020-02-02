Baftas: Margot Robbie makes Prince Harry a joke for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Brad Pitt may not have been able to attend this year’s Baftas, but that didn’t mean he was bothered by his acceptance speech.
The actor won the Best Male Supporting Act award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to the 1960s film industry, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
However, he could not fly over due to “family obligations,” which prompted Robbie to read a speech referring to Brexit and Prince Harry.
His co-star Margot Robbie decorated the stage instead and read from a piece of paper: “Hey Great Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club. “
Robbie then read a joke that referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to give up their duties as senior members of the royal family.
Pitt said he intended to call the “Harry” prize as “he is really excited about returning to the United States.”
Her joke jerked off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who sat in the front row.
The speech continued to thank the cast and crew. He included an extensive thank you to Tarantino himself, who Robbie joked was “a bit much, really”.
You can follow the awards live here. Go to the full list of winners here.
