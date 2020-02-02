Baftas: Joaquin Phoenix “embarrassed” by completely white-acting nominations while attacking “systemic racism”

Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech at this year’s Baftas to emphasize the damn lack of diversity during this year’s award season.

Although he stated that he was grateful for the prize for the best actor, the Joker star added: “I also feel in conflict – we are sending a very clear message to people in color that” you are not welcome here “.

The “#BaftasSoWhite” trend that dominated Twitter following the announcement of this year’s nominations last month due to a serious lack of diversity and representation in the acting categories.

“I don’t think anyone wants a brochure or preferential treatment,” he continued. “People just want to be recognized and appreciated and respected for their work.

“I am embarrassed to say that I am part of the problem because I have not ensured that the sets I have worked on are included.”

“We really have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism. I think it is the duty of the people who have created and perpetuated a suppression system and have profited to dismantle it … so that is our job. “

The actor received a huge applause from the audience in response to his speech.

Earlier in the evening, Brad Pitt – who won the best supporting actor or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – gave an acceptance speech, via Margot Robbie, who enjoyed Brexit and Prince Harry.

You can follow the awards live here. Go to the full list of winners here.

.