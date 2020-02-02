Baftas 2020 – LIVE: Jaquin Phoenix’s Joker plays against 1917, Parasite and The Irishman

Tonight, the season reaches out to Hollywood companies with the British Academy Film Awards – also known as the Baftas.

The event is certainly an opportunity to reward homegrown talent, but the ceremony also serves as the last series of prizes for the Oscars themselves.

It is the last pit stop that confirms all front runners and possible dark horses. On this year’s Baftas, Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood falling behind 10 – not that having the numbers by your side is a guarantee for a win at night.

The independent will handle the latest news, updates and winner announcements.

Follow along with live updates below

Main points

Graham Norton is organizing the ceremony, which is taking place for the first time in the Royal Albert Hall in London

Our predictions for all major categories, including Best British Film and Best Director

2020-02-02T16: 10: 32,000Z

Our prediction for the best film

Should win: Parasite

Shoulda got a look: The lighthouse

If 1917 won the grand prize at the Golden Globes – a performance that seems to be increasingly successful at the Oscars – it is almost certain that the British drama from the First World War will receive the most important Bafta prize . However, it should really be Parasite. Victory for South Korean writer-director Bong Joon-ho’s skinny masterpiece would inject sweetness into what was otherwise a bitter weekend for our country.

2020-02-02T15: 10: 32,000Z

A publicly voted prize will also be awarded this evening: the Rising Star Award.

This year’s shortlist consists of Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Micheal Ward.

Earlier winners in this category were Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya and Eva Green, so it’s definitely one to watch.

2020-02-02T14: 40: 32,000Z

Here are all our predictions about who will win, who should win, and who is wrongly ignored to be nominated in the first place.

2020-02-02T14: 20: 32,000Z

Graham Norton will host for the first time ever after impressing the Bafta TV Awards. He will undoubtedly address the lack of diversity in this year’s nominations, including snubs for Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women).

2020-02-02T13: 48: 29,420Z

Hello and welcome to the Independent blog about the 2020 Baftas! We will keep you informed of all the latest news and updates, from the run-up to the ceremony to the event itself, which starts at 6:45 PM in the Royal Albert Hall of London, before being broadcast on BBC One at 9 PM. We follow the delayed TV broadcast.

The Baftas are broadcast on BBC One at 9 p.m.

