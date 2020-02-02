BAFTA has asked guests to make sustainable choices on the red carpet as part of its efforts to be a CO2-neutral award ceremony.

The British price authority has compiled a sustainable fashion guide from the London College of Fashion for everyone attending Sunday’s event.

The guide encourages visitors to re-wear something they already own or to hire an ensemble instead of buying something new.

It also urges guests to make the best use of rental fashion shows, such as Hurr Collective, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ, or to purchase clothing at points of sale such as Vestiare Collective and Depop.

In addition, the guide provides an overview of various sustainable fashion brands, such as Stella McCartney and Reformation, which are known for using innovative, environmentally friendly materials.

“This BAFTA prize season is doing more than ever to consider sustainability during award ceremonies, including inviting guests to” dress sustainably “,” the guide said.

“To cope with some issues related to fashion and sustainability at the London College of Fashion, UAL supports BAFTA with more information about how to dress sustainably.”

A BAFTA spokesperson added: “Sustainability is very important to BAFTA and we are doing more than ever before.

“Where sustainable choices are not possible, BAFTA compensates and offers guests the tools to compensate their own journeys and make sustainable fashion choices.”

The decision has been praised by TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who shared her joy in an Instagram post.

“This year @Bafta film prices will become CO2 neutral. They also asked everyone to wear something they already own! I love this idea, “wrote the Love Island host in a caption under a series of old photos of her during previous BAFTA ceremonies.

“I didn’t own any of these dresses, but I did borrow from the designers and they were all worn and loved by other people,” Whitmore added.

In addition to encouraging guests to dress sustainably, the award ceremony will refrain from goody bags and serve a vegan starter and dessert in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

BAFTA is not the only award ceremony that turns green. Last month the Golden Globes served an exclusive vegan meal during the ceremony.

In the meantime, the menu during the Oscars lunch last week was also completely plant-based.

.