Baftas 2020: Chabuddy G-actor Asim Chaudhry mocked Laurence Fox more than 1917 responses

Comedian Asim Chaudhry sent Laurence Fox this year during the Baftas ceremony.
Although presenter Graham Norton delivered the opening monologue of the event, Chaudhry – who is known for playing the character Chabuddy G – jumped with a short skit, auditing both Sam Mendes and Roman Griffin Davis of Jojo Rabbit for the role of Norton on the stage .
He told Mendes, director of 1917, “If you need more brown boys for your war films, contact my agent. He is Laurence Fox. “
Fox recently came under fire because he said the inclusion of a Sikh soldier in the drama was “forced diversity” for viewers.
Chaudhry then referred to the # BaftasSoWhite trend, which dominated Twitter following the announcement of this year’s nominations last month after a serious lack of diversity and representation in the acting categories.
In the meantime, both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson received double nominations.
Norton’s speech referred to the lack of diversity within the nominations, but delivered an otherwise festive opening speech.
You can follow the awards live here. Go to the full list of winners here.
