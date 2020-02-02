Baftas 2020: Chabuddy G-actor Asim Chaudhry mocked Laurence Fox more than 1917 responses

Comedian Asim Chaudhry sent Laurence Fox this year during the Baftas ceremony.

Although presenter Graham Norton delivered the opening monologue of the event, Chaudhry – who is known for playing the character Chabuddy G – jumped with a short skit, auditing both Sam Mendes and Roman Griffin Davis of Jojo Rabbit for the role of Norton on the stage .

He told Mendes, director of 1917, “If you need more brown boys for your war films, contact my agent. He is Laurence Fox. “

Fox recently came under fire because he said the inclusion of a Sikh soldier in the drama was “forced diversity” for viewers.

Chaudhry then referred to the # BaftasSoWhite trend, which dominated Twitter following the announcement of this year’s nominations last month after a serious lack of diversity and representation in the acting categories.

1/38

Joaquin Phoenix

REUTERS

2/38

Scarlett Johansson

FATHER

3/38

Saoirse Ronan

FATHER

4/38

Florence Pugh

FATHER

5/38

Al Pacino

REUTERS

6/38

Renee Zellweger

FATHER

7/38

Olivia Colman

FATHER

8/38

Charlize Theron

EPA

9/38

Daisy Ridley

EPA

10/38

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

11/38

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

REUTERS

12/38

Taron Egerton

AFP via Getty Images

13/38

Daniel Kaluuya

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

14/38

Margot Robbie

FATHER

15/38

Emilia Clarke

FATHER

16/38

Rooney Mara

FATHER

17/38

Robert de Niro

FATHER

18/38

John Boyega

REUTERS

19/38

Rebel Wilson

AFP via Getty Images

20/38

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

EPA

21/38

Greta Gerwig

AFP via Getty Images

22/38

Alice Eve

FATHER

23/38

Ella Balinska

AFP via Getty Images

24/38

Naomi Ackie

AFP via Getty Images

25/38

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant

REUTERS

26/38

Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho

AFP via Getty Images

27/38

Zoe Kravitz

AFP via Getty Images

28/38

Lily-Rose Depp

FATHER

29/38

Gillian Anderson

AFP via Getty Images

30/38

Jessie Buckley

REUTERS

31/38

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

FATHER

32/38

Naomie Harris

REUTERS

33/38

Alex Wolff

FATHER

34/38

Laura Dern

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

35/38

Graham Norton

EPA

36/38

Micheal Ward

REUTERS

37/38

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

38/38

Taika Waititi

EPA

In the meantime, both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson received double nominations.

Norton’s speech referred to the lack of diversity within the nominations, but delivered an otherwise festive opening speech.

You can follow the awards live here. Go to the full list of winners here.

.