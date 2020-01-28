BAFTA in honor of Andy Serkis

If there has ever been an artist who has done so much for his craft but has received no recognition from the academy, it is Andy Serkis. Fortunately, BAFTA recognized its unique talents and awarded it the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, which will be presented on February 2.

The organization announced on Thursday that it honored the British actor, producer and director for his pioneering work in performance capture and for expanding the “parameters of what it means to be an actor in the 21st century”.

Serkis’ accomplishments in this area include the creation of characters such as Gollum in the series “The Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit”, Caesar in the trilogy “The Planet of the Apes” and the title gorilla in “King Kong” from 2005 and so on Supreme Leader Snoke in the last “Star Wars” films.

That same night, Kathleen Kennedy will receive the BAFTA grant.