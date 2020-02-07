Bad weather moves north as southern storms leave 4 dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were out of power at the beginning of Friday after a powerful winter storm swept the region, killing at least four people and injuring the region even more.

Florida was the victim of the power outage, with nearly 75,000, according to poweroutages.us. The Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia also reported outages and tornado watches and warnings were in effect from North Florida to North Carolina on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service advised at the beginning of Friday that a storm system was expected to strengthen in the Mid-Atlantic area, which would bring snow, ice and rain to the north.

Thursday’s storm destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that flooded waterways across the Appalachian region. Rain continued to fall over a path of shattered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana to Virginia. School districts canceled classes state after state when the bad weather continued.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday evening due to heavy rainfall and extreme flooding. More than 500 people in southwest Virginia were displaced by floods and needed rescue from their homes, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Valley Authority warned that people who live near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapidly changing water levels. The TVA manages the water levels behind 49 dams to prevent major flooding, but with more rain expected next week, the agency may need to release downstream water, said James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Prediction Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Authorities in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have confirmed four storm accidents.

One person was killed and another was injured when high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the city of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the homes with her husband, child, and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, director of disaster relief at Marengo County. A man was wounded, but the children remained unharmed, he said.

High winds there were roadsides strewn with plywood, insulation, broken trees and turned metal. The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.

Weather-related accidents killed at least three people and many authorities begged motorists to drive where they could not see the sidewalk.

A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV at Fort Mill, said Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

In Gaston County, North Carolina, Terry Roger Fisher was killed after his pickup truck landed in heavy rainwater, crashed through a 25-foot (8 meter) dike and fell into a creek, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said, according to news items.

An unknown man died and two others were injured Thursday when a car hydroplaned in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a truck was hit, police said in a press release.

Other deaths were investigated at the end of Thursday and still need to be explicitly linked to the storms.

In Tennessee, 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson was killed and four people were injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van with workers in the city of Sevierville, officials said. The crash, although still under investigation, appeared to be weather-related according to preliminary information, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller.

In the meantime, flooding forced rescuers to suspend their search for a vehicle with a person in Buck’s Pocket State Park in northern Alabama. The vehicle quickly disappeared on Wednesday in waters that were too dangerous for divers to search.

“When the car started shifting because of the water, we noticed what seemed like an arm,” witnessed Kirkland Follis, who called 911, WHNT-TV said.

___

Associated Press staff Rogelio Solis in Pickens, Mississippi; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida; Jeff Martin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Becky Yonker in Louisville, Kentucky; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; and Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.