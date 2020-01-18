Bad Smith 3 of Will Smith & Martin Lawrence earns $ 66 million opening weekend

Bad Smith for Life checkout numbers from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have arrived and things look promising for the next sequel.

Bad Boys II from Michael Bay entered the cinema in 2003, 17 years later and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have taken over their iconic role for Bad Boys for Life. Sony originally projected that the latest sequel to Bad Boys would only earn $ 38 million in the opening weekend, but those figures seem to be conservative because the film seems to have performed at the box office.

According to Variety, Bad Boys for Life earned an impressive $ 66 million opening weekend at home, despite the January release. Meanwhile, Dolittle earned from Robert Downey Jr. only $ 31 million. Given the success of the opening weekend of the film, a sequel to Bad Boys For Life is already being prepared by screenwriter Chris Bremner.

Did you see Bad Boys for Life last weekend? If so, what did you think of it? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for Bad Boys for Life:

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a final ride in the highly anticipated Bad boys for life.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah from a script written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner, Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence now plays in theaters.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

