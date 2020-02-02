“Bad Boys” is the first choice for the third week in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Bad Boys of Life” went to a three-star at the box office at the Super Bowl weekend.

The film brought in $ 17.6 million over the weekend

It is the film with the highest revenue in the franchise

The film by Sony Pictures with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence raised $ 17.6 million to take first place for the third consecutive week. The studio said the third episode, at $ 148 million, was the franchise’s highest-grossing movie and outshone Bad Boys II.

“Bad Boys” win is the best turnout compared to other No. 1 titles (“Glass”, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Split”) during the NFL championship weekend of the past four years.

Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said box office numbers are typically lower on the weekend of the football championship. But he said Hollywood relies on Super Bowl movie commercials to push the numbers.

“It is a long-term advantage for Hollywood to have trailers presented to a wide audience worldwide,” said Dergarabedian. “The studios are making huge sums during the show by dropping trailers, which is what they’re doing for the first time. They hope the media will cause a stir and get people talking.”

The history of the First World War “1917” came in second place as the film continues to gain momentum as an Oscars candidate. It was an impressive achievement for the war film directed by Sam Mendes after switching from eleven to almost 4,000 screens in the first week.

“1917” has held up well every week since receiving 10 Oscar nominations, including the best picture.

Dergarabedian called the wave of war films a “dream scenario”.

“It’s a winner all day,” he said. “On the way to the Oscar show, it had this pretty platform release.”

It was a bumpy start for the newcomers “Gretel & Hansel” and “The Rhythm Section”, which barely cracked the top 10.

After “Dolittle” took third place, the revised old fairy tale “Gretel & Hansel” opened at $ 6.1 million in fourth place, but received mixed reviews, including a C- from CinemaScore.

“The Rhythm Section”, an action drama starring Blake Lively, brought in just under $ 2.8 million in “Knives Out”.

“It will be increasingly difficult for films that do not perform well on the Super Bowl weekend to let off steam in the future,” said Dergarabedian. “Especially if they don’t have good reviews.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. Bad Boys for Life: $ 17.6 million.

2. “1917” $ 9.6 million.

3. “Dolittle”, $ 7.7 million.

4. “Gretel & Hansel”, $ 6.1 million.

5. “The Gentlemen”, $ 6.01 million.

6. “Jumanji: The Next Level”, $ 6 million.

7. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”: $ 3.1 million.

8. “The Turning”: $ 3.05 million.

9. “Little Women”: $ 3.01 million.

10. “The Rhythm Section”: $ 2.8 million.

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

