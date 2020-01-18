Bad Boys For Life Co-Writer Allegedly Penning 'National Treasure 3'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Chris Boys was tapped for life by Chris Bremner to write the script for Disney’s National Treasure 3.

In a report about Chris Bremner eavesdropping to write the script for a fourth Bad Boys movie, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the writer has also been hired to deliver the National Treasure 3 scenario for Disney. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two Disney National Treasure films, is reported to be returning for the third installment of the franchise.

The first Disney national treasure followed Benjamin Franklin Gates from Nicholas Cage when he wanted to steal the Declaration of Independence after hearing that the document contained a coded card of a lost treasure. Three years later, Disney released a sequel entitled National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which focused on Gates’ mission to prove the innocence of his ancestors in the murder of President Abraham Lincoln.

Here is the official synopsis for Bad Boys for Life:

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a final ride in the highly anticipated Bad boys for life.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah from a script written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner, Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

