RESEDA, California. – When Bianca Bethune decorates the cupcakes made in her honor, she is overwhelmed with emotion as she celebrates with family and friends.

It is part of the new film Bad boys for life with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. She repeats her role as Megan Burnett, a role she first got a role in over 17 years ago Bad boys 2,

It was her mother, Doreen, who led her young career as a manager.

“She sent me to every type of class, workshop, director workshop, actor director workshop. She had me ready and available so these casting directors could see my light,” said Bethune.

It paid off for them almost two decades later. But when she was shooting the sequel in Miami and Atlanta, her mother had just found out that she was in the early stages of cancer.

“She didn’t actually tell me. I didn’t know she was sick until we filmed Bad BoysBethune said.

When she got back from filming, she stayed by her mother’s side. But only a month before the release of the third Bad Boys Film, Doreen Bethune lost her fight with cancer and died.

Despite the loss, it is a time of celebration for Bethune and her loved ones because this episode of Bad Boys is a highlight of everything she and her mother have worked for.

“She sacrificed everything for me to really improve my career, and I mean all the resources she needed to book Bad Boys Then the circle comes back and books it again, ”said Bianca. “She was there on the phone when I booked and turned to close the circle and say,” Yes, we are here. “It was only sent by God. He only wrote that.”

Bethune and her loved ones entered a theater for a special family premiere, and when she appeared on the screen, the excitement swept the room. It is the support system that leads her to the next chapter of her career, which her mother helped build with faith and a dream.