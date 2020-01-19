2019 CTMG, Inc./Columbia Pictures

Even before the news came that Bad Boys For Life had huge success at the box office, Sony announced that a fourth film was in preparation.

Forbes reports that the third film in the series, which opened in cinemas last Friday, raised more than $ 68 million on the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. vacation weekend.

It does Bad Boys For Life, where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence replayed their roles as two best friend cops, Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett. This is the second largest film opening in January ever.

Sony announced last week that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a Bad Boys 4 is under construction in the movie studio.

Chris Bremner, who also worked on the Bad Boys for Life screenplay, was asked to write again, and of course franchise stars Smith and Lawrence are expected to return.

Perhaps this time you will create a story for our girl Gabrielle Union, who portrayed Syd, Lawrence’s little sister on the screen, in the first films.

There’s no word on when Bad Boys 4 will hit theaters, but we’re assuming fans won’t have to wait that long.

TOPICS: Entertainment Martin Lawrence Will Smith