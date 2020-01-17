'Bad Boys 4' in the works for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Sony is developing Bad Boys 4, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence expected to return.

Sixteen years after the release of Bad Boys 2, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reproduced their favorite fans like Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the third episode of the franchise that finally came to the cinema today. Now, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Sony Bad Boys turned to Life screenwriter Chris Bremner to write the script for a fourth entry in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence film series.

According to the outlet, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return without the same time difference between the third and fourth Bad Boys films. Bremner is also set to screen for National Treasure 3 from Bad Boys for Life producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Here is the official summary for Bad Smith for Life by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence:

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a final ride in the highly anticipated Bad boys for life.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah from a script written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner, Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

