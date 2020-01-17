#Roommates, if you’re sad because the previously reported last movie on the “Bad Boys” franchise is just ahead – yes, you’re in luck because reports say Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be back for another round. .

It’s been 17 years since we last saw Martin Lawrence and Will Smith play the roles of their famous characters Marcus Barnett and Mike Lowry from the classic buddy comedy films in the “Bad Boys” franchise. The newly released third franchise movie, “Bad Men For Life,” only hits theaters – but despite this being the latest movie in the “Bad Boys” arsenal, it has now changed.

@HollywoodReporter has exclusively revealed that “Bad Men 4” is in development … and Martin and Will are both back on board! Not only the two return, but the movie is expected to not have the same wait time between the films. “Bad Boys For Life” has received great reviews from critics and listeners alike, so it’s no surprise that a fourth movie has been given the greenlight.

One of the reasons it took almost 20 years for the third film to come in, as the project converts writers, directors and budget costs continues to go up. However, it seemed like everything was perfect together at the end – perfect so fans could get ready to ride with Martin and Will. Chris Bremner, who worked on “Bad Boys For Life,” is set to write the script for the upcoming fourth movie.

The original “Bad Boys” was released in 1995 and became an instant hit with fans and critics, as it released both Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, starring two of the top TV shows of the time – the ” Martin “of FOX and NBC’s” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. ” The sequel came in 2003 and was a bigger financial success than the first film.

We can’t wait for it!

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0