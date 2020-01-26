A patch infused with the scent of bacon has been developed by a scientist with the goal of helping people who choose to adopt a plant-based diet to reduce their meat cravings.

The device was created by Charles Spence, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford.

Spence, which specializes in sensory perception and the way the mind is connected with our senses of taste and smell, collaborated with the plant-based food company Strong Roots to create the patch.

When a person using the patch scratches, it produces a smell similar to cooked bacon.

Professor Spence explained that this can help those who wish to refrain from eating meat to “imagine” that they are eating bacon, which supposedly should satisfy their appetite.

“Studies have shown that smell can reduce food cravings,” said the author of Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating.

“Our sense of smell is strongly related to our ability to test, therefore, experiencing food-related cues, such as the smell of bacon, can lead us to imagine the act of eating that food. Imagine eating enough bacon and you might find yourself satiated. ”

This week, patches are being tested in Reading, Leeds and Liverpool.

Strong Roots said the company expects the product to be more available to consumers in the future.

The patch is being promoted by former Love Island contestant and boxer Tommy Fury, who said in his Instagram story: “I’ve been hearing a lot about Veganuary, and I really wanted to try it. One of my New Year’s resolutions was to reduce meat.” .

While some may think that the product is innovative, described by Strong Roots founder Samuel Dennigan as “the world’s first patch of meat,” others have expressed their cynicism.

1/13 Miley Cyrus

The pop singer is a passionate defender of animal rights, telling Vanity fair In 2019, her diet also reflects her fashion choices: “I am challenging the system more than ever. Choosing to live as a sustainable vegan activist means using more vintage (less waste; loving pieces for longer), playing with the newest eco- materials and technology, and make custom vegan pieces with some of my favorite designers. “

Getty

2/13 Alicia Silverstone

the Clueless Star became a vegan shortly after concluding the successful 1990s movie and since then he has been a passionate advocate for animal rights. Speaking in a video of Compassionate Meals in 2017, he said: “Knowing the truth about the origin of our food is very disturbing to me. Once you see it, there is no way to return that to me.”

Getty

03/13 Simon Cowell

The music mogul revealed in a recent interview with Sun He decided to give up animal products earlier this year “on a whim”, adding that he feels much better as a result.

Getty

4/13 Venus Williams

“I started for health reasons,” Williams said. Health in 2019. “I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and wanted to keep my performance on the court. Once I started, I fell in love with the concept of feeding your body in the best way possible. Not only does it help me to court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me. “

Getty

05/13 Natalie Portman

The American-Israeli actor decided to go vegan eight years ago after learning more about the environmental consequences of eating animal products. Speaking at a benefit of the Environmental Media Awards, 2017, he said: “Industrial agriculture is responsible for most of the air, water and land pollution, which also disproportionately affects our poor communities. So we make decisions three times a day, what we do with our planet, and you can make a difference even once a day or once a week by choosing not to eat animals or animal products. “

AFP / Getty

6/13 Beyoncé

While choosing to refer to herself as plant-based instead of vegan, the singer of ‘Halo’ underwent a 22-day vegan challenge with her husband Jay-Z in 2013 and is believed to have maintained the diet since then . Writing in the prologue of The Greenprint: plant-based diet, better body, better world by Marco Borges, the couple says: “We used to think of health as a diet, some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we considered health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible. “

Getty / Coachella

7/13 David Haye

The British boxer extolled the virtues of veganism in an interview with The daily Telegraph in 2016: “Much of the meat that people eat has been genetically modified, or if they haven’t, the food that the animal has been fed has been difficult to process for a human being, so cutting it made me feel immediately better and stronger than ever. “

Getty

8/13 Ariana Grande

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer announced that she would become vegan in November 2018. The daily mirror In a recent interview, he explained: “Much of the meat that people eat has been genetically modified, or if they haven’t, then the food that the animal has been fed. That is difficult for a human being to process, as well. that cutting her out made me feel immediately better and stronger than ever. “

AFP / Getty

9/13 Ellie Goulding

The British singer has been playing with veganism for a while, having been a vegetarian for seven years. Speaking to The cut In 2018, he revealed that “he will never eat fish or meat again” and that he follows a predominantly vegan diet.

Getty

10/13 Mike Tyson

The former heavyweight boxing champion revealed that he had become vegan in 2010. “I wish I was born this way,” he told Fox News in 2011. “When you find out about the processed things you’ve been eating. I wonder about I was crazy. All those years. “

Getty

11/13 Jessica Chastain

the Zero thirty dark Star decided to go vegan about 13 years ago due to its low energy consumption. Speaking to W Magazine in 2017, he clarified: “Being vegan was not something I once wanted to be. I was simply listening to what my body was telling me.”

Getty

12/13 Rooney Mara

Mara has been vegan for eight years, counting Harper’s bazaar in 2018 “it is better for your health and the environment”.

Getty

13/13 Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian West revealed that she began eating a plant-based diet on Instagram in April 2019. Sharing two photographs of vegan dishes in her Instagram story, the 38-year-old woman wrote: “I’m eating everything plant based when I’m home. “

Getty

“This surely cannot be something real,” one person tweeted.

“April Fools’ Day has arrived earlier this year?” Commented another.

In recent years, the vegan market has become saturated with new products, with a growing number of food manufacturers who get on the car of plants.

It was recently reported that Leon’s vegan burgers have become more popular than their meat versions, while earlier this month the Wagamama restaurant announced that it would begin serving “vegan tuna” made of watermelon.

However, not all vegan food releases have been easy.

Joaquin Phoenix urges people to become vegan to help fight climate change

Earlier this year, KFC launched its new vegan “chicken” Quorn burger.

Soon after, several customers complained that they had served the meat version by mistake.

A KFC spokesman issued an apology regarding the wrong orders, stating: “We are only human.”

“We are very happy that so many fans have come to try the vegan hamburger this week, that said, we know there have been a handful of cases in which we have made mistakes … it is not great and we are very sorry that it happened,” spokesman told The Independent.

.