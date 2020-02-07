“Backward Classes as Staunch Ram Bhakts as Dalits”: Kalyan Singh demands OBC member for Ram Mandir Trust

Lucknow The members named after the trust “Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra” – erected for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya – raised a few eyebrows because some demand a recording of a retarded person on the panel. The demand for an OBC member was raised by former CM Kalyan Singh after the state government announced that Kameshwar Chaupal, a Scheduled Caste member of Patna, would be a part of the trust.

Singh, an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said that not only Dalits, but also backwards, should be represented in the Ram Mandir Trust, because they are just as “hacking a ram” as the previous one.

The firebrand BJP leader said to News18 on Wednesday: “I want to congratulate PM Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah on the commendable work. My wish to see the great temple in Ayodhya in this life can be fulfilled. Not only Dalits, but also backwards are faithful Ram Bhakts, they must also get representation in the Trust. ”

The day before, the government had senior lawyer K Parasaran, Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Maharajara Maharajara Maharajara Maharajara Maharajara Maharajara Maharajara Jara Maharaj, Jara Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya as members.

In addition to them, Anil Mishra, a homoeopathic doctor from Ayodhya and Kameshwar Chaupal from Patna, who is a member of Skulled Caste, and Mahant Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya Baithak were also named as administrators.

Recalling the Ram Mandir movement during his tenure as CM, Singh said: “I went to jail one day and was fined Rs 2,000. I am now confronted with a criminal conspiracy case in the CBI court. If I get guilty found, I will be punished otherwise I will be acquitted. ”

When asked about his possible role in trust, the former CM said: “mai jaisa bhi hoon, tea hoon (I feel good the way I am).” According to a local report, saints and seers in the temple city demand that Singh be included in the proposed trust.

Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the improvised Ram temple, was quoted by The Pioneer as saying that Kalyan Singh’s contribution to the temple movement was huge and he needed to be trusted.

“Kalyan Singh sacrificed his seat (as head minister) and even went to jail for a day after the demolition of the Babri Mosque. He is a real Ram Bhakt and deserves the honor,” he said.

The BJP leader was the prime minister of the state when the Babri Mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. His government was fired hours after the demolition and Singh was sent to jail one day, after which he made a commitment to protect the mosque. Singh later admitted that he had given orders that the ‘cart sevaks’ in Ayodhya should not be fired on.

The demand of the former UP CM was supported by former minister Uma Bharti, who was also one of the leading faces of the Ram Temple movement. “I am here with Kalyan Singh because many OBCs, including myself, were at the forefront of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement. This is important because OBCs were influenced by the Samajwadis around that time,” Bharti told a TV news channel in Bhopal.

Janmabhoomi Nyas President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das also seemed disappointed with the announced names. He indicated that he was upset because he had not been appointed to trust, which prompted the BJP to hurry three leaders to pacify him.

The seers in the temple stopped the leaders to come in and forced them to return. The Mahant soon called an emergency meeting of seers at 3 p.m. and a press conference at 5 p.m., said Ayodhya Mahanagar President Abhishek Mishra.

Later, temple management told reporters that the meeting had been canceled because they had received a call from the Ministry of the Interior, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Nritya Gopal Das.

The center on Wednesday formed an independent 15-member trust to oversee the construction of a “grand and beautiful” Ram temple in Ayodhya, an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha four days before the expiration of a term of Instituted by the Supreme Court for 3 months.

It was also decided to transfer 67,703 hectares of land to the trust, PM Modi said in parliament, and added that the government of Uttar Pradesh has agreed to give five hectares of land to the board of the UP Sunni Wakf as prescribed by the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti. (TagsToTranslate) ayodhya