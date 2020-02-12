Backstreet Boys on Christmas album, possible tour with NSYNC and more

The Backstreet Boys were open books when they visited Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on Tuesday night for ‘Watch What Happens Live’, about everything from rumors to regrets, Ryan Gosling to that long-awaited Christmas album.

It is quite surprising to think that the Boys never released a Christmas album during their long career. Most acts that see the level of success that they immediately enjoyed seem to pump out a holiday album almost immediately. And yet it is not because they are not interested.

Actually, Nick Carter said the group is currently negotiating with their label to try and get one for their fans.

“That is one of the few things that are still on the bucket list that we have not done yet,” Kevin Richardson added. “We all love Christmas music and we have families. Yes, we have to make it, we have to make it happen.”

He then doubled and became even more assertive about it and said to Andy, “It’s going to happen. It’s happening. You don’t have to wait more than a year.”

It sounds like the group is committed and determined to bring this project together. It is risky to place such a time frame on something that has not yet been agreed, which is an indication of how certain Kevin is. Hopefully that means BSB Christmas music in 2020!

Ryan is wrong

The boys had the opportunity to tackle one of the larger rumors circulating around the group, and to get even more grip over the last few years, and that is the theory that Ryan Gosling actually tried for the group.

There are always wild theories about these interconnected pop stars, because so many of them were connected through “The Mickey Mouse Club”. But while no BSB members were on that show with Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, AJ McLean they said they were living in the same apartment complex with Gosling.

This was when BSB just came together. “I told them Backstreet Boys is going to be huge and he says,” It’s not going to happen. New Kids (on the Block) did their thing, you know, whatever, “” AJ said about Gosling. “Cut off, he was wrong.”

They hung out together and played basketball together, which somehow changed the media to Gosling who tried for them, although he is not a singer. So the rumor is not true, but at least AJ had to call Ryan because he was wrong about BSB’s success on national television. That counts as a victory.

Not synchronized with JT

As a boy band who has found success with a reunited line-up after Kevin rejoined them permanently in 2012 after a seven-year break, Andy asked them their opinion about another “Mickey Mouse Club” aluminum, the apparent lack of interest of Justin Timberlake in collaboration with the other members of NSYNC.

“I think he has acting career and things he wants to do,” Kevin said. “But he has achieved almost everything you can do as a solo artist, so I think it will happen someday.”

It is not uncommon for artists to return to projects or groups from earlier in their careers at a later age, as the Spice Girls did recently, so Kein may have something there. In the meantime, Nick had an offer for the other four members of their boy band rival in the 90s.

“Maybe in the future, after we have finished our world tour, we can do a tour with Backstreet and the four, maybe as a package tour,” he mused. The NKOTB collaboration tour has been a huge success for BSB, and we can imagine that NSYNC – even without JT – would be exciting for the rabid fan base of that group.

Moreover, both bands, despite their so-called feud, had many crossover fans. It appears that at the same time there was enough room for two boy bands on the world stage.

BS NFEUD?

And yet, that perceived feud penetrated both groups in the 1990s and early 2000s, until NSYCN broke up for good in 2002. But Kevin emphasized that it just wasn’t the reality.

“The thing with us and NSYNC, we were brothers,” he said. “We were just in different teams. It was a healthy competition.”

But there were competitive elements, with Brian Littrell just be real to put it down. “When we said no to things, they got it,” he said. “When NSYNC came by, it was like we were saying no to something, it was a bit threatened to us, like, hey, you know someone will say yes. That’s how it happened.”

Kevin said this was the way their management used the group when they were just exhausted and ready to take a break. “We were managed by the same management company,” he added. “But it was all love between us individually.”

Super guys

One of those things they passed on to NSYNC was the Super Bowl rest period of 2001. It turned out that the boys had been given a choice between doing the rest period or the national anthem, and they chose the latter.

It is now incomprehensible to think of any act that rejects one of the world’s largest stages, but the halftime show had not quite turned into the halftime show.

“That rest was actually NSYNC, Britney and Aerosmith,” Nick said. “We chose the national anthem. But looking back, however, we regret it a bit, because it has become so big over the years.”

Of course Justin Timberlake placed the Halftime Show in a huge way just three years later in 2004 with that entire debacle with Janet Jackson. From that moment on, it has become a must-see TV and only seems to grow every year – even when the game is not so much fun to watch.

BSBoner?

While they played a few games during the night, showing off their bravery in naming Spice Girls, “Friends” characters (first and last name) and even the opening lines of “Bitch” by Meredith Brooks, things never became more frank than during a flashlight game from “Never Have I Ever.”

A light in the face meant that they had indeed done it. And with questions like trailer connections, making love with your own music and pulling a fan on stage just because they were hot, the guys were definitely the ones in the warm seat. But the funniest question – and the only flash-lit face – had to be when Andy asked if one of them “unexpectedly got a stiff on stage”.

At least he was honest. But you have to watch the video above to find out who did it!

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

NYFW 2020: all must-see celebrities and styles