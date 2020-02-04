Backstage Check out Disney’s Aladdin costumes

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Broadway tour production from Disney’s Aladdin is now in the last week of his three week run. So we got exclusive Reach behind the scenes and find out what the performers have to do in a matter of seconds.

Here are five things you should know before you go:

1. Celina Nightengale is part of the women’s ensemble. She and her wardrobe manager Meredith Scott have brought us backstage where the rapid changes are taking place. You and some of your colleagues change your outfits – or not. “If you haven’t made it (back on stage) because a zipper is broken or whatever, you either won’t go any further or find another moment if you’re late,” says Scott. This pressure gives Nightengale quite high. “I live for the moments when things are a little sweaty, you know?” She laughs.

Second The touring crew employs 13 locals to help with the backstage choreography, which some say is as important as the logistics on the stage. Locals go through a five-hour training session to nail down their parts. This includes taking off and putting on the cast.

Third Every single piece or item of clothing, accessory, headgear – as you call it – is tailor-made for each actor. “All of this is tailored to my skin tone,” Nightengale shows us, picking up one of her complicated tops. “That’s why you see so many highlights in the series … These shoes are again adapted to my skin tone.”

4th The dancers all have custom LaDuca shoes. These kicks made in Italy are considered the crème de la crème of dance shoes.

5th Disney’s Aladdin is in Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando through this Sunday.