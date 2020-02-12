Backpacking to help needy students in Roanoke County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 11:45 a.m. EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 11:45 a.m. EST

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – This March, walkers and runners can support Roanoke County Public School students by participating in the seventh annual Backback Run that includes the Backpack Challenge.

For the Backpack Challenge, participants buy new backpacks, fill them with school supplies and finish the race while wearing the backpack for the Challenge. According to a statement from the school department, the backpacks will go to needy students from Roanoke County’s public schools.

Proceeds from this 5 km and 10 km run / walk will go to the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation.

According to the school department, the course is also a great start to the running season. “This is a very flat and quick course,” said Chuck Lionberger, community relations specialist for public schools in Roanoke County.

“Last year we added the new 10km distance to offer a long distance race for those looking for a bigger challenge.”

The backpack runs are scheduled for March 21st at 9 a.m. and start in Green Hill Park. The 5 km and 10 km courses include crossing the Roanoke River Greenway. You can find information on pre-registration and team prices here.

