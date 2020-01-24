Bachelorette star Tyler Gwozdz dies aged 29 from apparent drug overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, a former competitor to The Bachelorette, died at the age of 29. Evidence suggests that Gwozdz, a resident of Boca Raton, Florida, may have died from a drug overdose. Authorities told the Palm Beach Post, a local newspaper where Gwozdz lives, that they were involved in an ongoing investigation into the case. The newspaper also obtained the audio of a 911 call on the evening of the death of the former candidate for a reality show. An unknown woman, who identifies herself as a friend of Gwozdz, says that she overdosed on drugs in her bathroom. The dispatcher asked if she could reach Gwozdz, but she said that the bathroom door was locked.

Tyler Gwozdz Cause of death

The dispatcher asked the unknown woman what Gwozdz had overdosed on. “Heroine,” she replied. The dispatcher then asked if Narcan was available on site. Narcan, a brand name for the drug Naloxone, is used to block the effects of narcotic drugs and is often used in overdose situations. During the call, the stranger entered the bathroom door. She can be heard during the recorded call to 911 praying Gwozdz to “wake up, please”. The dispatcher then asked the woman to place Gwozdz on his back and tilt his head back to check if he was able to breathe. The call ends shortly after the arrival of emergency services.

The producers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette announced the death of Gwozdz at Bachelor Nation, an official website on the show. According to an article posted on the website, Gwozdz was studying psychology and was trying to get his doctorate. “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and their friends, “said the producers in a statement on the site.

Gwozdz was perhaps best known for his mysteriously short time on The Bachelorette. After a one-on-one date with single-time Hannah Brown, Gwozdz was pulled from the series without explanation.