Bachelor Peter Weber clarified after defending Victoria Fuller

If you haven’t heard it yet, Victoria Fuller, a participant in the current season of the hit ABC reality series, came under fire for earlier posing in an advertisement that apparently promoted marlin conservation, with the mention “White Lives Matter”. Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels announced in an online letter that the magazine would no longer publish a digital Cosmo cover from Fuller, its prize for winning the Monday evening episode challenge.

“It has been reported that she was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization that focused on preventing overfishing of white and blue marlin, using messages about ‘white life matter’ and ‘blue life matter’ on its promotional shirts and hats. The nature “The expression of the organization is neither here nor there – both expressions and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic,” Pels wrote.

“The White Lives Matter movement unmistakably reflects the values ​​of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and every cause that fights to put an end to injustices for people with color. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to tackle this problem, we had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an insert of the cover, and of course the episode had already been filmed. publish on our website or social feeds, and just be honest with you, the public we respect, about what happened and where we stand. ”

When asked about the situation in an interview from the BUILD series, he said he couldn’t “talk too much about it because I don’t really know much about the whole situation,” and said he recently heard about it. with the cover being removed ‘and that’ he knew nothing ‘at the moment.

However, he was responsible for Victoria and said: “The only thing I can talk about is the time I spent with Victoria during this experience and I really enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel that she knows you, she is a good person and she has many engaging qualities and i just hope that people can form their opinion about her based on what they see between us and her time in the show she is not perfect i am not perfect Nobody perfect. ”

Now Weber has tackled the controversy again and made it clear that he does not support the campaign.

“It was absolutely difficult to see this unfold. Frankly, I learn all this in real time, just like everyone else,” he told People. “Right now I see a lot of headlines about my response and my support has been taken out of context. I am in no way supporting that kind of campaign.”

While the reality star said it was important to comment on Victoria’s situation and that he would not “speak on her behalf,” Weber added, “My only problem is that I would never support such a campaign.”

According to People, Fuller reacted earlier on Instagram about the campaign and wrote: “Hello single directions & followers! It would be nice if you would collect all the facts before bashing someone. The company” We Love Marlins “is for white, blue and black marlins and releasing them back in the wild. Regarding a sensitive subject, I come from a very diverse background and am for all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing village where Marlin tournaments are held every year! clearing … “

She also wrote in an Instagram response: “I absolutely understand how this can be offensive. I deeply apologize that it was never my intention to reduce this issue.”

