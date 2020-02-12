Bachelor in Paradise 2020 spoiler: Alayah & Mykenna in the cast for the 7th season of GDP

Peter Weber’s bachelor season isn’t over yet, but fans are already looking forward to summer. New Bachelor in Paradise 2020 spoilers confirm that Alayah and Mykenna will be in the cast, and we can’t wait to get messy in Mexico. A source went to Reddit on Tuesday February 11th to reveal a few bachelor spoilers. Among them was that Alayah and Mykenna are 99.9% confirmed for GDP season 7.

While we don’t know who this Reddit user is (it could be anyone, but he or she claims to have “evidence”), it should come as no surprise when Alayah and Mykenna are in the upcoming GDP season. As fans remember, Alayah was the center of a three-episode drama after several candidates (including Sydney and Victoria P.) accused her of being fake. The drama continued when Victoria P. Alayah accused her of lying about her friendship before the show, which prompted Peter to eliminate her.

In the next episode, Alayah came back as a producer to explain her side and win Peter back, which she did. In fact, Alayah was so convincing that Peter informed her of the group appointment for this episode – although there was no group appointment. Fast forward later in the episode and Alayah turned the tables against Victoria P.

She claimed that Victoria P. lied about how close their friendship was: Victoria P. claimed that she and Alayah only talked for three hours, while Alayah said that she and Victoria P. were so close that they were drove to Las Vegas together. In the end, however, the drama was too much for Peter and he eliminated Alayah a second time. This Reddit user claims, however, that Alayah eliminated herself, but the producers cut it as if Peter had sent her home because they wanted her farewell to be likable given her online fan base.

Now to Mykenna. For long-time bachelor spectators, Mykenna was cast as the “most affectionate” candidate of the season, who became jealous of other women during Peter’s time and so doubted her relationship with him that she cried in almost every episode. Her main drama was with Tammy, with whom she had a two-on-one date. Tammy was sent home the same day, but Mykenna was not safe either, as she was eliminated in the rose ceremony later that night.

In short, both candidates have a lot of drama. Throw Tammy and Victoria P. into the mix, and GDP sounds like a wild ride.