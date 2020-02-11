Bachelor 2020: The worst moments from the season of Peter Weber

Scroll to view more pictures

The people (not me, but the people) had hopes for Peter’s Bachelor season, which was once as high as the Delta planes, that we must not forget that he is flying. The members of the Bachelor Nation enjoyed a season of flying appointments and I think it’s great that you are here with the kind permission of the franchise provider’s newest star. And now, in week 7, I’m not sure I can crawl deep enough to find someone who is still on that man’s side. Every time I go online I see another tweet declaring Peter the bad guy of his own season, and boy, do these tweets make sense.

So … how did we end up here? In this dark, dark place where Peter either makes these women cry or actively builds a tearful environment for the women to thrive in?

The bachelor’s premise is something that an average American, even though he’s crazy in a vacuum, understands better than, say, federal income tax or what a comptroller does. 24 seasons later, this show has become a reality that is endlessly fake, so that competing polygamy is now extremely common for us. Every spring, a few dozen women come to a manor house to fall in love with a happy Kohls catalog, which, thanks to an inverted cheerleader effect, becomes the most beautiful and attractive man in the world – even if it is The most used words “Haha”, “ahaha” and “this is great”.

Sure, with both organic and technical drama in the mix, things are sure to be strained for the cast of this social experiment-slash-beauty contest. However, performance dynamics are normally undeniably directed at the object of attention. Peter has the ability to send women home, and presumably every woman in the house wants to marry him. This should make things smooth for the old pilot Pete until the inevitable eight-hour final sprint, where he wipes his forehead for 45 minutes, before choosing a lady wearing a Neil Lane ring , So why did Peter – a.k.a. the main role and the price of the show – spent so much of his season asking for confirmation and being shouted at? How did such a harmless bachelor stand so firmly at the center of a typhoon made up of the tears of these women? I’m so glad you asked. Here is a brief inventory of the circumstances that have made Peter’s season the most cursed so far.

The producers clearly hate Peter

Let’s give credit where credit is due: Peter definitely didn’t do a favor from the team producing this show. I have long claimed that if you look Chris Harrison deep enough in the eye during an interview with his bachelors and hen, you can always see the following:

Unrestrained contempt He thought of a bird he had seen once

It is so obvious that this show has no affection for its central actors. It was obvious that Hannah Brown was almost brought to her knees last season when this show showered her, which led to a strange episode in which Chris Harrison persuaded her to stay. Making this process as hard as possible for these people seems to be standard today, and this has never been clearer than during Chase Rice Gate at Week 4. Peter struggled to understand for five minutes that the singer was using his private roller coaster- Booked date with Victoria F. was actually her ex-boyfriend – which was an absolutely valid reaction, what the hell?

Apparently the amount of chaos caused by Cedar Point’s live cucking was unsatisfactory. This is because in the same episode, the soccer game’s group date ended in a tie on SAME NIGHT when Alayah returned after being eliminated. This meant that all 13 sweaty, visibly bruised women were there to see Peter give her her hard-earned rose. If I had one of these serial killer walls at home with a thread that connects many sticky notes to this show, the night of Alayah’s return would be the one I would circle around the garbage city at the beginning of the rapid descent. Speaking of Alayah …

Haunted season

Somehow, more spirits are on the move this season than when Nick Viall’s ladies spent the night in a haunted mansion. The former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who shows up at night and then just hangs around a little … for another episode, could also have been an albatross hanging around her neck this season. I would honestly have been happy to see a season that consisted only of heartbreaking conversations about what went wrong between Hannah and Peter, but we can’t have nice things. Instead, we essentially got an opening night and a full group date armored by The Dark Visage Of Last Season.

When Alayah got up from the grave and appeared at the aquarium group appointment (followed by at least 45 seconds of aggressive heel rattling), one of the girls said, “Oh my god, a ghost has just come in.” I agree! Alayah was a brief poltergeist who would be exorcised before the first commercial cut in the next episode. It really only served to drift through the halls and mess things up for the women who were still there. Allowing Peter to see this season as a memorial to his remorse was not a great sight for the show.

Bad housekeeping 2k20

Look, there is usually a certain narrative structure for these seasons. There is always a showdown between two participants in the off-season, generally a “good” and a “bad”. (Last season it was Garrett against preacher Cyborg and the angry little man Luke Parker.) The good guy goes to a bachelor or bachelorette to explain that the bad guy is bad. Whatever happens after that is that the good guys are kicked out of the series because of their anger, sometimes along with the bad guys, but usually not. The conflict is resolved and a survivor remains. It may not be fair, but at least it is clean.

Peter’s strategy, on the other hand, is completely incomprehensible to me. Again and again he has forced both parties to fight in front of him, and after that … he simply releases them back into the general population to continue to braise. I always expected the complainant to be “ousted” when Kelsey complained about Hannah Ann in week 2 (obviously a favorite from the start and utterly suicidal to fight her so early) as Victoria F Alayah referred to as a liar, when Alayah called Victoria P a liar, when Kelsey described Tammy as a tyrant – almost whoever likes the bachelor less is thrown away and SOME ORDERS ARE MAINTENED. But Peter doesn’t seem to be able to make a judgment at all. Instead, he prefers to put on his little Sherlock Holmes hat and try to figure out who the most lying woman is while watching them fight, and then rushes to tell the camera “I’m so confused ” And cancel whatever should happen next.

General baby behavior

“I’m afraid!” Peter said this about 1,600 times this season. He started a recent episode when he visited the women in their hotel and begged him to be rabid. It seemed like he had the feeling that they were talking about how unrealistic it would be to want to marry someone after essentially two dates, and whether he could make someone cry instead.

Throughout the season, Peter swayed wildly between a passively scared man who wants someone to tell him what to do and a stoic hero who really wants a pat on the back because he’s honest (i.e. a woman home that he didn’t manage to break down emotionally). When Deanna (RIP) and Natasha (also RIP) started the extensive bloodbath against Peter, who brought Alayah back, in the fourth week, he replied that he felt that he was being influenced to do something that he didn’t really want to do points directly to Victoria P. It doesn’t matter that he was the one who turned the Alayah drama into an episode-long episode of law and order interview scenes.

Peter seems desperate for instructions and feedback of any kind, but is literally annoyed with all the facts he needs to navigate, e.g. B. “Faith is important to Madison and it is not really important to you, so you may not be compatible” and “Victoria F I literally tell you to get away every time you speak to her, so maybe not to her , “I mean, come on.

Kelley was my favorite candidate for many reasons, among other things because she seemed to have been worried about Peter weeks ago to get ABC out of a whole ass vacation. One of Kelley’s strongest suits was her unique ability to name Peter’s exact brand of Muppet baby bullshit.

At her one-on-one spiritual talk in Costa Rica, Kelley looked Peter straight in the face and told him that she wasn’t sure if he was at her level. “There were things I heard that asked me: is he ready for a woman? I only reward the drama and stuff. No person who should be at this stage would want to put up with it at all, ”she said. I couldn’t believe that a candidate on this show called the bachelor a childish drama queen and survived. But since she did, I was sure that Kelley thought they were on the same page. You know, Peter is actually trying to find his wife on the Find Your Wife show. She thought he was at face value, which is why she took a quiet nap in her three-way fight with Hannah Ann and Victoria F.

It is true that Kelley would have no need to worry if Peter was even looking for what he said he was. He gets another of his patented engagement professionals when they talk to a local about his 36-year marriage. “36 years. This is what I want. I need to know yes or no, I can see (these women) as my wife, ”he said. Given his choices so far this season, Peter is preparing for a life in which Victoria F. calls him moody for no reason, and encourages Madison to try to change his relationship with religion or with a 23-year-old period. At some point during a conversation, Kelley applauds Peter that he is finally a big boy, and I hope that at the moment she is comforting to know that she has not committed to persuading this human child to make a life-long decision.

“I question his intentions because I don’t really know what stage he’s in. The four that are left are like little babies,” says Kelley in her outro. There really isn’t a more cartoonistic example of them Right when Hannah Ann whips out a note of things she loves to Peter, where I IS LITERALLY POINTED WITH A HEART.

Something shitty kid.

Extreme food pervert antics

Before I leave you, I can’t help but bring up the other thing that I can’t genetically ignore, the damn insistence that Peter insists on combining the acts of eating and kissing.

This was brought to my attention in the second episode of THE CURSéD HOT DOG KISS last week. I’ve endured a lot on this television, but this wanted my laptop and my succumb to go to the ocean.

And when that memory began to fade and I was able to start a new week with a new mind, BOY WAS SUITABLE FOR A SECOND, HORRIBLE FOOD CRIME.

I’m just going to say it. This man didn’t deserve to find love.